Super Slow-Mo Footage Captures Volcano On The Sicilian Coast Erupting In Spectacular Fashion

Submitted by Adwait

Europe's highest and most active volcano — Mount Etna, in Italy —  erupted on Thursday,  February 10, and lit up the sky with bright red, molten lava.


Italy's Mount Etna lights up night sky in spectacular eruption via Reuters







