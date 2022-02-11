STUNNING
Super Slow-Mo Footage Captures Volcano On The Sicilian Coast Erupting In Spectacular Fashion
Submitted by Adwait
Buonasera dall'Etna! #Etna #Eruzione #Vulcano #Eruption pic.twitter.com/s3CXRdb2DA— Piermanuele Sberni (@mrsbpier) February 10, 2022
Italy's Mount Etna lights up night sky in spectacular eruption via Reuters
not a fire but a volcanic eruption right now! #etna #volcanoEruption pic.twitter.com/0gy1qUWxcQ— Giovanni Leonardi (@anyclen) February 10, 2022
First time seeing Mt. Etna erupt 🌋 pic.twitter.com/RvZOSawF8P— MrStats.eth (@MrStats_) February 10, 2022
The current eruptive episode at #Etna's Southeast Crater is continuing, with a gradual increase in the intensity of explosive activity and emission of a small lava flow onto the southwest flank of the cone. Views from Tremestieri Etneo, 10 February 2022 pic.twitter.com/L5uOjzZH4H— Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) February 10, 2022
Quando esci di casa alle 22 in pigiama e pantofole con tua madre, per andare a vedere questo! #eruzione #etna pic.twitter.com/hAAIrTigIE— Enza Tomasello (@EnzaTomasello) February 10, 2022
GN, here what my eyes and my camera saw this night.#Etna #photography pic.twitter.com/t3Mr0yd1VX— Salvatore Cerruto | salvatore_cerruto.eth (@salvo_cerruto) February 11, 2022
etna in morning time before evening pic.twitter.com/PAGx7tOHwc— VolcanoYT (@VolcanoYTz) February 10, 2022
Etna is erupting! View from my nephew’s apartment. pic.twitter.com/vwrkPRASUf— Reland Still Believes in Hope 🏳️🌈 (@RelandHe) February 10, 2022
Additional submission from Adwait:
Wild Story About Hipster Rapper & Alleged Bitcoin Bandits Set For Netflix Doc Series
The team behind Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary and HBO’s Elizabeth Holmes doc have teamed up to produce a docuseries about a pair of alleged bitcoin money launderers. Netflix has ordered a ser…