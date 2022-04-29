Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

SOMETHING'S IN THE AIR

America's Cleanest Cities For Year-Round Particle Pollution, Ranked

842 reads | submitted by Adwait

America's Cleanest Cities For Year-Round Particle Pollution, Ranked
Worried about smog and soot? Here are the cleanest and most polluted cities in America.

According the the American Lung Association's "State of the Air" report based on recent air pollution data from the Environmental Protection Agency, here are the cleanest and most polluted cities in the US. The report is based on two types of pollution: ozone (smog) and particle pollution (aka soot).


Top 25 Cleanest American Cities For Year-Round Particle Pollution

Rank City
#1 Cheyenne, WY
#2 Wilmington, NC
#3 Urban Honolulu, HI
#4 Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI
#5 Bangor, ME
#6 Casper, WY
#7 Bellingham, WA
#8 Bismarck, ND
#8 Elmira-Corning, NY
#8 Sioux Falls, SD
#8 St. George, UT
#12 Duluth, MN-WI
#13 Asheville-Marion-Brevard, NC
#13 Colorado Springs, CO
#13 Grand Junction, CO
#13 Syracuse-Auburn, NY
#17 Pittsfield, MA
#18 Lynchburg, VA
#19 Greenville-Kinston-Washington, NC
#19 Saginaw-Midland-Bay City, MI
#21 Charlottesville, VA
#22 Anchorage, AK
#22 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
#22 Rapid City-Spearfish, SD

Most Year Round Particle Pollution

Rank City
#1 Bakersfield, CA
#2 Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA
#2 Visalia, CA
#4 San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA
#5 Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
#6 Medford-Grants Pass, OR
#7 Fairbanks, AK
#8 Phoenix-Mesa, AZ
#9 Chico, CA
#10 El Centro, CA

Most Polluted Cities By Ozone

Rank City
#1 Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
#2 Bakersfield, CA
#3 Visalia, CA
#4 Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA
#5 Phoenix-Mesa, AZ
#6 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
#7 Denver-Aurora, CO
#8 Houston-The Woodlands, TX
#9 Sacramento-Roseville, CA
#10 Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT

Read more at lung.org.

[Photo by Jose Vazquez]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.