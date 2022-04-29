SOMETHING'S IN THE AIR
America's Cleanest Cities For Year-Round Particle Pollution, Ranked
According the the American Lung Association's "State of the Air" report based on recent air pollution data from the Environmental Protection Agency, here are the cleanest and most polluted cities in the US. The report is based on two types of pollution: ozone (smog) and particle pollution (aka soot).
Top 25 Cleanest American Cities For Year-Round Particle Pollution
|Rank
|City
|#1
|Cheyenne, WY
|#2
|Wilmington, NC
|#3
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|#4
|Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI
|#5
|Bangor, ME
|#6
|Casper, WY
|#7
|Bellingham, WA
|#8
|Bismarck, ND
|#8
|Elmira-Corning, NY
|#8
|Sioux Falls, SD
|#8
|St. George, UT
|#12
|Duluth, MN-WI
|#13
|Asheville-Marion-Brevard, NC
|#13
|Colorado Springs, CO
|#13
|Grand Junction, CO
|#13
|Syracuse-Auburn, NY
|#17
|Pittsfield, MA
|#18
|Lynchburg, VA
|#19
|Greenville-Kinston-Washington, NC
|#19
|Saginaw-Midland-Bay City, MI
|#21
|Charlottesville, VA
|#22
|Anchorage, AK
|#22
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
|#22
|Rapid City-Spearfish, SD
Most Year Round Particle Pollution
|Rank
|City
|#1
|Bakersfield, CA
|#2
|Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA
|#2
|Visalia, CA
|#4
|San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, CA
|#5
|Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
|#6
|Medford-Grants Pass, OR
|#7
|Fairbanks, AK
|#8
|Phoenix-Mesa, AZ
|#9
|Chico, CA
|#10
|El Centro, CA
Most Polluted Cities By Ozone
|Rank
|City
|#1
|Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
|#2
|Bakersfield, CA
|#3
|Visalia, CA
|#4
|Fresno-Madera-Hanford, CA
|#5
|Phoenix-Mesa, AZ
|#6
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|#7
|Denver-Aurora, CO
|#8
|Houston-The Woodlands, TX
|#9
|Sacramento-Roseville, CA
|#10
|Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT
Read more at lung.org.
[Photo by Jose Vazquez]
