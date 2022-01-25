WHAT'S SHAKIN'?
What To Do Before And During An Earthquake
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Earthquakes happen when a sudden release of energy stored in the Earth's crust causes ground-shaking seismic waves. About 60,000 people die every year from earthquakes, mostly from collapsing buildings. Though earthquakes in the US are most common in California, Alaska and Hawaii, they could happen anywhere. Here's how to prepare.
Key Details
- To do right now: Secure everything in your home that would be dangerous if it were to be violently rattled — heavy furniture, glass-framed art, etc.
- Prepare an earthquake go-bag: include flashlights, shoes, gloves, a first-aid kit, portable radio, cash and important documents.
- During the earthquake: If indoors, drop (to your hands and knees), cover (protect your neck and get under a table) and hold on. If outside, avoid power lines and trees, then drop, cover (as best you can) and hold on.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
