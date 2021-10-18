How To Deal With Pests In Your Apartment

Things To Do If You Have A Pest Problem

Document everything. "Always take photographs of anything that's wrong in your apartment," says Samuel Goldberg, a landlord and tenant law attorney. "You want to have proof that it existed." You should also keep evidence that you told your landlord about the situation: if things end up going to court, you'll need to prove that your landlord was informed.

Know your rights. Your landlord is legally bound to maintain your rental unit in a habitable condition. If you let them know what's going on and they don't do anything, call the Housing Preservation and Development department, who will send an inspector to your place. If they determine there are issues, they will issue a violation against your landlord. If your landlord still refuses to do anything, you refuse to pay rent in response, and your landlord takes you to court, the violation will back your case.

Be willing to leave. If the landlord isn't helping address things, or if the pests just won't go and stay away, you may have to grit your teeth, break the lease and find a new place to live. Talk to your landlord before you do this: if they're decent, they may agree with your decision and make your life easier financially speaking.