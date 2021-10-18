STUFF THAT BUGS ME
How To Deal With Pests In Your Apartment
Submitted by Molly Bradley via apartmenttherapy.com
The Lede
A harsh reality of life, especially in a city apartment, is that you will most certainly have to deal with some unwanted guests in the form of roaches, bed bugs, mice or others. Here's how to handle pests at home, especially if you live in a rental property.
Additional Thoughts
Things To Do If You Have A Pest Problem
-
Document everything. "Always take photographs of anything that's wrong in your apartment," says Samuel Goldberg, a landlord and tenant law attorney. "You want to have proof that it existed." You should also keep evidence that you told your landlord about the situation: if things end up going to court, you'll need to prove that your landlord was informed.
-
Know your rights. Your landlord is legally bound to maintain your rental unit in a habitable condition. If you let them know what's going on and they don't do anything, call the Housing Preservation and Development department, who will send an inspector to your place. If they determine there are issues, they will issue a violation against your landlord. If your landlord still refuses to do anything, you refuse to pay rent in response, and your landlord takes you to court, the violation will back your case.
-
Be willing to leave. If the landlord isn't helping address things, or if the pests just won't go and stay away, you may have to grit your teeth, break the lease and find a new place to live. Talk to your landlord before you do this: if they're decent, they may agree with your decision and make your life easier financially speaking.
-
Remember that your mental health is important. There are real financial challenges when you're dealing with pests, and especially when you have to break a lease, but if at all possible, do what you need to do to preserve your peace of mind.
Things To Do When Apartment Searching
-
Be thorough when you tour potential apartments. It's easy to be swayed by a gorgeous old building with a charming layout, but what you should be focusing on is examining the place for mouse droppings or cracks in the structure where roaches might be able to enter. In New York City, the Housing Preservation and Development department has a website where you can look up buildings to find information about the property, ongoing complaints or legal cases and more. If possible, try to talk to other people in the building, too, before you sign the lease.
-
Make sure your landlord is a decent person. This may make the difference between staying in an apartment for years and having to break a lease and move.
