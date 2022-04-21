Thank you very mulch
This Is How You Should Be Composting At Home, According To Experts
The Lede
Composting organic matter helps to minimize food waste and reduce greenhouse emissions, and expert composters have outlined what you need to know to do it easily at home. Composting involves four essential elements: nitrogen (produced by decomposing food scraps, aka "greens"), carbon ("browns" like dried leaves), sawdust and newspaper clippings along with oxygen and water to feed the organisms that break down your waste. Read up on some expert tips below.
Key Details
- According to composting pro Elena Lopez, greens and browns should be layered, and the compost should be turned and watered regularly.
- If your composting system doesn't have a lid, cover your compost with plenty of browns to prevent pests and insects from feasting on your greens.
- Lopez says a dark brown color and an ambient temperature of about 80 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit indicates that your compost is complete.
