How Much Snow You Can Expect Over The Weekend As Nor'easter Makes Its Way Up The East Coast
Submitted by Adwait
(NOAA)
Heavy snow and hurricane intense winds expected:
- Heavy snow, hurricane intense winds, potential power outages and floods in coastal areas are expected along with a travel disruption this weekend as the storm kicks off on Friday along the Carolinas coast.
Portland (ME), Boston, Atlantic City & Ocean City will have highest blowing snow risk:
- The risk of blowing snow is highest in Portland (Maine), Boston, Atlantic City (NJ) and Ocean City (Maryland) according the National Weather Service prediction.
Forecast ranges from a few inches to a few feet:
- "The heaviest snowfall is likely to fall across a swath extending from the Eastern Shore of Maryland up through most of Maine where 6-12 inches are likely. Parts of coastal New England, where blizzard conditions are forecast, may see between 1-2 feet of snow with locally higher amounts possible, specifically over coastal Massachusetts," the Weather Prediction Center said on Friday.
[Via CNN]
Here is another way of looking a the potential snowfall for the this weekend's storm. pic.twitter.com/dqlevk5UxF— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) January 28, 2022
Wind speeds could reach ~70 mph:
- They also said blizzards could be caused if wind speeds reach 35 mph or more in New England and coastal Mid-Atlantic/Northeast regions and isolated areas could see around 30 inches of snow.
[Via CNN]
Here's how much snow each region can expect:
Here's the latest forecast for #Kenan. Keep in mind - this storm will bring much more than snow! The intensifying low will produce very strong winds, prompting Blizzard Warnings from the Delmarva Peninsula to Coastal Maine, and coastal flooding and beach erosion is also likely. pic.twitter.com/QvRDLl3uYt— Alex Wilson (@TWCAlexWilson) January 28, 2022
New England
- Eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, and Rhode Island could get around 18-24 inches of snow and wind gusts of 70 mph according to some models.
New York
- New York City could get between 8-12 inches of snow and wind gusts of 45 mph. The rest of NY State could get around 14 inches of snow, while the wind gusts in Connecticut could reach 55 mph over the weekend.
Pennsylvania
- Eastern Pennsylvania could get 4-11 inches of snow and has a storm warning set in place from Friday 7pm for 24-hours. Similar conditions of 35 mph winds and up to an inch of snow per hour are expected around Dover, Delaware.
Washington, DC
- Washington DC could get up to three inches of snow. Richmond (VA) and Raleigh (NC) could also get the same amount snow. Virgina has declared a state of emergency too.
[Via CNN]
TL;DR
- "This storm is likely to strengthen at a rate, and to an intensity, equivalent to only the most powerful hurricanes, so the high-end potential of this storm cannot be overstated," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.
Here's how The Weather Channel's Tevin Wooten sums up the forecast for the northeast.
A tricky forecast indeed with Winter Storm #Kenan. Gusty winds heavy snow, we’ll get ‘All That’ and more with this Nor’Easter. Here’s the forecast from #TWCStormCenter on @weatherchannel. pic.twitter.com/tNMBBUMbmv— Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) January 28, 2022
Additional submission from Adwait:
