How Air Pollution Could End Up Destroying Iconic Views Around The World, Visualized

The team at HouseFresh first made a list of iconic views from cities — culling from publications like Insider, The Times and RTE — around the world and then looked at the air pollution levels, with regards to PM2.5 concentration, in those cities.

To visualize how rising air pollution might affect these views, HouseFresh created a set of hypothetical images depicting how smog and other factors might hamper these beautiful locations.

The sliders show how the views in each city might look if pollution levels reached that of Ghaziabad, India, the second-most polluted city in the world, according to IQAir. The most polluted city in the world is Hotan, China, which reports air pollution predominantly as a result of desert dust storms rather than man-made pollution, which is why the team chose the second-most polluted city.

[HouseFresh]

Rockefeller Center — New York, USA

The Shard — London, United Kingdom

Christ the Redeemer — Rio di Janeiro, Brazil

Victoria Peak — Hong Kong

Centre Island — Toronto, Canada

Mrs. Macquarie’s Point — Sydney, Australia

Montparnasse Tower — Paris, France

St. Peter’s Basilica — Rome, Italy/Vatican City

Kerry Park — Seattle, USA

Tokyo Skytree — Tokyo Japan

Read more at HouseFresh.