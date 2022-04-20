BEFORE AND AFTER
How Air Pollution Could End Up Destroying Iconic Views Around The World, Visualized
532 reads | submitted by Adwait
The team at HouseFresh first made a list of iconic views from cities — culling from publications like Insider, The Times and RTE — around the world and then looked at the air pollution levels, with regards to PM2.5 concentration, in those cities.
To visualize how rising air pollution might affect these views, HouseFresh created a set of hypothetical images depicting how smog and other factors might hamper these beautiful locations.
The sliders show how the views in each city might look if pollution levels reached that of Ghaziabad, India, the second-most polluted city in the world, according to IQAir. The most polluted city in the world is Hotan, China, which reports air pollution predominantly as a result of desert dust storms rather than man-made pollution, which is why the team chose the second-most polluted city.
Rockefeller Center — New York, USA
The Shard — London, United Kingdom
Christ the Redeemer — Rio di Janeiro, Brazil
Victoria Peak — Hong Kong
Centre Island — Toronto, Canada
Mrs. Macquarie’s Point — Sydney, Australia
Montparnasse Tower — Paris, France
St. Peter’s Basilica — Rome, Italy/Vatican City
Kerry Park — Seattle, USA
Tokyo Skytree — Tokyo Japan
Read more at HouseFresh.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments