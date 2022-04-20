KEEP IT CLEAN
Common Recycling Mistakes You Should Avoid
695 reads | submitted by Adwait via woodtv.com
The Lede
Lauren Westerman, a resource recovery specialist, told WOOD TV8 that certain mistakes can cause contamination, so you should be mindful of how you recycle things. "The cleaner that you can have your recycling and then making sure that you have the right recycling in there ensures that every load gets recycled," Westerman told WOOD TV8. Here are some common mistakes to avoid.
Key Details
- Not everything can be recycled — and that's okay. Certain metals and plastic furniture, styrofoam and even glass Ball Jars fall into this category.
- Don't put your recyclables in a plastic bag, they will disrupt the machinery and the center.
- Check for seasonal programs, especially for hazardous waste and alternative programs, like composting for food material.
- Clean your food containers, like takeout and pizza boxes, of food waste before recycling and sort out your recycling before it hits the curb.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments