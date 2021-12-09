CAN'T TOUCH THIS
Clueless TikToker Unwittingly Plays With Dangerous Sea Creature
Submitted by James Crugnale via news.com.au
The Lede
A TikTok video by @julianobayd playing with a glaucus atlanticus has gone viral, in which he filmed himself unwittingly swatting around an extremely poisonous sea critter. He later joked that the animal looked like a Pokemon.
Key Details
- In a video that received over a million likes and thousands of comments, @julianobayd asked about the identity of a brightly blue sea creature.
- Pelagic sea slugs, like the glaucus atlanticus, are known to produce painful stings that can often be harmful.
- "Rule of thumb with sea life in the southern hemisphere...if it is vibrant blue it’s a no-no," one commenter advised.
Additional Thoughts
@julianobayd
##DisneyPlusVoices what is this? 🌊 🐟 ##beach ##beachvibes ##fish ##weird ##alien♬ Infinity - Jaymes Young
@julianobayd
Reply to @fuji_kami777 ##DisneyPlusVoices before i knew it could kill me 🥲 ##beach ##beachvibes ##fish ##weird ##alien♬ Infinity - Jaymes Young
