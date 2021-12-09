Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

CAN'T TOUCH THIS

Submitted by James Crugnale via news.com.au

Clueless TikToker Unwittingly Plays With Dangerous Sea Creature
The blue-striped 'sea slug' looks cute but it packs a dangerous punch.

A TikTok video by @julianobayd playing with a glaucus atlanticus has gone viral, in which he filmed himself unwittingly swatting around an extremely poisonous sea critter. He later joked that the animal looked like a Pokemon.

  • In a video that received over a million likes and thousands of comments, @julianobayd asked about the identity of a brightly blue sea creature.
  • Pelagic sea slugs, like the glaucus atlanticus, are known to produce painful stings that can often be harmful.
  • "Rule of thumb with sea life in the southern hemisphere...if it is vibrant blue it’s a no-no," one commenter advised.

