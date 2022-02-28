Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WAKE UP

Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com

Here's What You Need To Know About The New, Troubling Climate Report From IPCC
Avoiding 1.5 degrees of global warming is no longer possible, and the people on the planet least responsible for the warming will be the most affected. There are fewer ways to adapt, but we have to try.

The Lede

The United Nations funded a new report on climate change that brought together research from hundreds of scientists. The findings: the impact humans have had on climate are bigger than we thought, and there are fewer options to effectively fight it than we thought. Here are the major takeaways.

Key Details

  • If the planet warms more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial climate, there will be irreversible consequences to the planet. We're now at 1.1 degrees warmer.
  • No matter what we do now, gas emissions will push us to 1.5 degrees before 2040. The only way to lower the temperature would be to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. At 2 degrees, 3 billion people will experience "chronic water scarcity."
  • We can still adapt now, but it will become much harder to make changes beyond 1.5 degrees.

Additional submission from Molly Bradley:

Submitted via animals

A curious legal crusade to redefine personhood is raising profound questions about the interdependence of the animal and human kingdoms.