Here's What You Need To Know About The New, Troubling Climate Report From IPCC
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com
The Lede
The United Nations funded a new report on climate change that brought together research from hundreds of scientists. The findings: the impact humans have had on climate are bigger than we thought, and there are fewer options to effectively fight it than we thought. Here are the major takeaways.
Key Details
- If the planet warms more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial climate, there will be irreversible consequences to the planet. We're now at 1.1 degrees warmer.
- No matter what we do now, gas emissions will push us to 1.5 degrees before 2040. The only way to lower the temperature would be to achieve net zero CO2 emissions by 2050. At 2 degrees, 3 billion people will experience "chronic water scarcity."
- We can still adapt now, but it will become much harder to make changes beyond 1.5 degrees.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
