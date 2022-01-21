Trending
Camera Crew Doesn't Miss A Beat While Reporting On The Snow, Not Even To Help A Stumbling Skier

Submitted by Adwait

A weather crew out in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, went full steam ahead with their snow report while a poor skier stumbled down some steps just a few feet away from them.

Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose bombastic rock opera "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.