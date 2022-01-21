ONE-TAKE SHOT
Camera Crew Doesn't Miss A Beat While Reporting On The Snow, Not Even To Help A Stumbling Skier
Submitted by Adwait
❄️ 1 inch of natural snow overnight— Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) January 20, 2022
🌨 16 inches of snow this week
🎿 21 slopes and trails
🏂 3 terrain parks
🚡 9 am - 9 pm
Snow Report: https://t.co/rw4pGi01Tx pic.twitter.com/gNAT7Q99Ct
Additional submission from Adwait:
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer, Has Died At 74
Meat Loaf, the larger-than-life singer whose bombastic rock opera "Bat Out of Hell" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at age 74, according to a statement on his verified Facebook page.