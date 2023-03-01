Americans' Least And Most Favorite Months Of The Year, Ranked

A recent YouGov poll asked 1,000 adult US citizens what their favorite and least favorite months of the year were. While kids aren't represented in this data, and their voices do deserve to be heard, it's pretty clear how adults turn a full 180-degrees after the new year.

Fifteen percent of those 1,000 respondents said that December was their favorite month, and it turned out they were a majority, and barely nudged ahead of the 14-percent of people who loved October the most. Among other months, only May and June received a favorable backing of more than 10 percent.

Among least favorite months, respondents were clear their unison. January received just under one-third of the votes for least favorite, and February came in a distant second with 18 percent. Overall, it seems like June and October were among America's favorite months, as they attracted a good amount of positive vibes and the least amount of bad ones on this basic approval scale.



Now that March is here, Americans have officially made it through their two least favorite months of the year.



% of U.S. adults who call each their least favorite:



January: 31%

February: 18%

August: 10%

December: 8%

July: 8%https://t.co/TYckwcpeAD pic.twitter.com/7GXl9X9fuh — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) March 1, 2023

Via YouGovAmerica.

[Photo by Rohan on Unsplash]