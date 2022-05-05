The Most Populated American Cities With The Best Park Scores, Ranked

The Trust For Public Land has published its latest ParkScore Index, which lists the best American cities for parks and recreation. It scans the 100 most populated cities in the US and rates park systems across five key categories: access (walking distance and road connections) investment (amount of public spending, non profit contributions and volunteer work), amenities (sports, bathrooms, pets), acreage (median park size and land used for parks) and equity (access and distribution to lower income households and between white and non-white majority neighborhoods). Here's what the report shows.

Key Takeaways:

The report ranks Washington, DC, first among the most populated American cities to have the best parks, followed by St. Paul (MN), Arlington (VA), Cincinnati (OH), Minneapolis (MN), Chicago (IL), San Francisco (CA), Irvine (CA), Seattle (WA), New York (NY), Portland (OR) and Boston (MA).

Overall, parks in Washington (DC) have phenomenal access and infrastructure, good amenities and are equitable. Roughly 98 percent of residents are a 10-minute walk away from a park. The city has 643 parks in total.

Irvine (CA) has the best acreage, or median park size (percentage area dedicated to parks), among the top 12 cities. An estimated 37 percent of the city is used for parks and recreation.

Portland (OR) has the most dog parks (5.8 per 10,000 people) and bathrooms (6.1 per 10,000 people), whereas New York City has the fewest bathrooms (0.9 per 10,000 people) and Irvine (CA) has the fewest dog parks (0.7 per 10,000 people).

Climate change is in a state of crisis. Today, we released our 2022 ParkScore® rankings and asked parks departments in the 100 most populous U.S. cities what they’re doing around climate. https://t.co/QfaqLTn6U3 #ParkScore2022 pic.twitter.com/VQ1J3LqJeG — Trust for Public Land (@tpl_org) May 4, 2022

[Photo by Ignacio Brosa]