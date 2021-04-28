OH, THE PLACES YOU'LL GO
The Most Popular Places Americans Are Traveling This Summer
Submitted by James Crugnale via cntraveler.com
The LedeThe Sunshine State is America's top destination this summer, with Orlando being Priceline's most-booked and most-searched vacation spot. Key West, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale also rank among 2021's most popular summer destinations.
Key Details
- Las Vegas was the second most booked summer destination on Priceline.
- Travelers are also opting for places with wide open spaces, with Fargo, North Dakota, being the most booked destination on Orbitz for the month of July.
- Puerto Rico was the third most booked destination this summer, according to Priceline.