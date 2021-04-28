Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by James Crugnale via cntraveler.com

With people getting vaccinated and the CDC easing some travel restrictions, Americans are making some clear choices for their summer excursions in 2021.

The Lede

The Sunshine State is America's top destination this summer, with Orlando being Priceline's most-booked and most-searched vacation spot. Key West, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale also rank among 2021's most popular summer destinations.

Key Details

  • Las Vegas was the second most booked summer destination on Priceline.
  • Travelers are also opting for places with wide open spaces, with Fargo, North Dakota, being the most booked destination on Orbitz for the month of July.
  • Puerto Rico was the third most booked destination this summer, according to Priceline.