WILD WATER KINGDOM
Seven Unanswered Questions Experts Have About The Ocean
The Lede
Seventy percent of the earth's surface is covered by water and most of it is still a mystery. What happens out in depths of vast blue oceans and deep underneath the crashing waves still has scientists puzzled. Here are some of their biggest questions.
Key Details
- How does so much plastic get in the ocean, and where does it all hide?
- Do whales strand themselves on beaches because of humans?
- Can there ever be a true friendship between an octopus and human?
- How many fish are housed in the mysterious 'twilight zone' section of the ocean?
- What causes glowing among so many sea creatures?
- Why hasn't 80 percent of the ocean floor been mapped?
- Can the earth's mantle be reached through seafloor drilling?
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments