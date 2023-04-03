The Happiest And Saddest Popular Artists On Spotify, According To Their Lyrics

Crossworld Solver used the NRC Emotion Lexicon (EmoLex) and scanned some of Spotify's most streamed songs to determine if the artists on the list steered more towards happy or sad when it came to their lyrics.

EmoLex was created by Dr. Saif M. Mohammad and Dr. Peter Turney, and it attributes eight basic emotions (anger, fear, anticipation, trust, surprise, sadness, joy and disgust) and two sentiments (positive and negative) to a list of English words. It was last updated (as of April 3) in August 2022.

Key Takeaways:

With a 72.3 percent rating, "What Lovers Do" by Maroon 5 was determined to be, at one point, the happiest song in the charts.

Nearly one-fourth (24.6 percent) of all of Olivia Rodrigo's lyrics are positive and that makes her one of the happiest artists in the charts.

Among chart-topping artists, Jason Derulo (18.8 percent), Hailee Steinfeld (19.2 percent) and GIVĒON (19.2 percent) had the lowest happiness ratings.

With 18.1 percent of her lyrics dubbed sorrowful, Billie Eilish led chart-topping artists with the highest percentage of sad lyrics.

Via Crossword Solver.