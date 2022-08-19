Is Panic! At The Disco’s New Album A Fun Jukebox Record Or A Musical Mess? Here’s What Early Reviews Say

Panic! At The Disco has just released their seventh studio album, entitled “Viva Las Vengeance.” It’s an album that doubles as a multi-generational jukebox, referencing ‘70s and ‘80s sounds and bands — and more beyond that. Per the early reviews, it’s a little bit of a mess, but a warm and welcome one.

The Album Was Recorded Live To Tape

The result, Urie says, “is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before. I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

It’s A Musical Throwback Album

Nearly everything here is designed to evoke a fond remembrance of specific bands and sounds from the 1970s — give or take a late ’60s or early ’80s allusion. Being a mere lad of 35, Urie must’ve been tuning in to all these period FM sounds from some celestial, prenatal dimension. Or maybe he’s getting high on some glam-rock or new-wave ghost’s supply. It’s not something he’s remotely inclined to bogart anyway; Urie comes off as a real fan of the stuff he’s channeling and wants to give you a secondhand ’70s buzz, too.

Pulling away from larger-than-life anthems about decadence and self-acceptance, this new record sees Urie channeling classic rock and talking to his younger self. As he sings on the glam ‘Middle Of A Breakup’: “Keep your disco / Give me T.Rex”.

Brendon Urie Is At His Most Brendon Urie

Panic! has always been 90 per cent showmanship but here Urie seems to have achieved his final form as a kind of deranged glee club leader who is the only person who can hear the actual songs beneath the chaos.

It’s Full Of References To Other Artists, Musically And Lyrically

“We made it against all odds,” he sings on the funk infused ‘Say It Louder’, while the brilliantly titled ‘Star Spangled Banger’ is a rebellious call-to-arms. “We are the kids from the underground / We are the new mainstream / We are the mass hysteria,” he sings, channeling Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’.

Killer queens are the most clear and present reference, but there are dozens more that turn “Viva” into an enjoyable puzzle of allusiveness. Sometimes, interpolations are credited, from Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” figuring into the power ballad “Don’t Let the Light Go Out” to Russ Ballard earning co-writing credit for “God Killed Rock and Roll” just because the title seems to be a clever, slight takeoff on the Argent/Kiss oldie “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.” “Banger” breaks into a mid-tune Thin Lizzy tribute; “Say It Louder” owes a debut to the early reggae-loving Police; “Sugar Soaker” segues from a glam-era hard-rock riff through a discordant ELO orchestral moment to a couple of nearly subliminal Beatles nods. (It’s not really possible to copyright the one-note riff from “Getting Better,” is it?)

But No Influence Is Louder Than Queen’s

“Viva Las Vengeance” sounds at times like the late, lamented ’90s power-pop band Jellyfish on speed — or like a far less self-serious Muse, to name maybe the only other two groups to ever have been as obsessed with Queen as he is.

Elsewhere ‘God Killed Rock & Roll’ splits its influences firmly between Queen and Kiss while the swaggering ‘Sugar Soaker’ is a rollicking, guitar-driven good time.

It’s a mess of an album, a gushing waterfall of styles butting up against each other. Take “Something About Maggie”, which starts out as a kind of Beatlesy tune but quickly wallops you with bizarre circus operatics as if it’s part of an assignment to recreate “Bohemian Rhapsody” for the attention-deficit generation.

TL;DR

Will all their fans like it? Possibly not. But Panic! have never been about pandering or following the typical path.

