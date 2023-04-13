Metallica's '72 Seasons' Is Out Tomorrow. Here Are Critics' Early Thoughts And Reviews

The last Metallica album came out in 2016, and since then Metallica has enjoyed a mini-resurgence thanks to "Stranger Things" — which they love.

Critics got to listen to the band's new album "72 Seasons" earlier than the rest of us, and their reviews are out. It seems like another pretty good album that doesn't stray too far from the norm ever since the band course corrected with 2008's "Death Magnetic." Here's what the experts say about the metal gods' latest. Rock on forever, Digg readers.

The music

'Frentic drums and duelling guitars'

Peer beneath the veneer of the expected frenetic drums from Lars Ulrich and duelling guitars from Hetfield and Kirk Hammet, and this is some of Metallica’s most poignant work for in a while. "Too Far Gone?" may bounce with a punk groove while Hetfield ponders 'Am I too far gone to save? Help me make it through the day' ponders over some stuttering guitar chugs. Or "You Must Burn!", which evokes "Sad But True" off 1991's "The Black Album" with a swaggering riff brimming with bravado, before giving away into a ghostly bridge unlike just about anything the group have recorded before.

[The Arts Desk]

'Epic jams and stand-out solos'

Lyrically the album finds frontman James Hetfield at his most confessional, ruminating on growing pains and teenage angst. The title "72 Seasons" refers to the first 18 years of life, how they shape us and how we carry them with us. As Hetfield mines his own youth for material he wrestles with darkness, as you might expect ("Crown of Barbed Wire", "If Darkness Had A Son") but in the end manages to find shards of light and traces of hope ("Lux Æterna", "Chasing Light") to scatter across the album. It concludes with the longest song Metallica have ever released, "Inamorata", a brooding eleven minute epic jam which features Hetfield declaring love to his own misery and a stand-out guitar solo from Hammett.

[NME]

'Hetfield's right hand is still a machine and Trujillo sits nice and consistent in the mix'

Instrumentally, Metallica sounds great. Lars Ulrich shines on the slower pounding grooves, Hammett fluctuates between composed passages and wild improvisations, Hetfield's right hand is still a machine and Trujillo sits nice and consistent in the mix — something that felt missing from the previous two Metallica albums. Vocally, Hetfield seems to have added a touch of venom to his voice. Hetfield performs "72 Seasons" with a noticeable rasp, though it's not that "yeah-uh!" Hetfield-being-tough-on-purpose grit of old. This is Hetfield delivering his lines with conviction, maybe even showing the stress of the past few years in his voice, and it works. Dude's aging like fine wine, is what I'm getting at.

[Metal Injection]

The lyrics

'Tormented and bleak'

That intensity is deepened by Hetfield’s lyrics. The singer has had his share of personal turbulence lately, from a "tune-up" in rehab to a divorce, and he's seemingly uncorked a bottle of turmoil here. His lyrics, never exactly happy, are tormented and bleak. 'So tight/This crown of barbed wire,' he snarls on Crown Of Barbed Wire. Elsewhere he's even more blunt. 'There is no light!' he yells desperately on "Chasing Light."

[Louder]

'Clean and confident'

Meanwhile, strong performances render each song in its best light — especially the vocals of James Hetfield. His singing is as clean and confident as ever, giving him the ability to interweave melodic hooks around riffs and make his lyrics cut through the mix. The personal ruminations on "Room of Mirrors" and touching semi-acoustic dropout on closer "Inamorata" best illustrate this command of vocal and the added emotional weight of his words. It also begs the question of whether Hetfield would ever release a solo singer-songwriter album, as he's in fine form during his handful of spotlight moments on "72 Seasons."

[Consequence]

The critiques

'Kicks ass roughly half the time'

"72 Seasons" kicks ass roughly half the time. Not bad, all things considered, but it still leaves you with 30-plus minutes to sit through. The strongest songs tend to travel at the breakneck speed of vintage thrash metal; the weakest edge back toward the midtempo hard rock of Metallica’s '90s albums. One upside to the excessive runtimes is that even the lackluster tracks might have at least one redeeming moment. Often enough, it's Hammett's lead playing. His solo on "If Darkness Had a Son" is like a miniature composition unto itself, with its own dramatic arc, from long bluesy bends to frenzied shredding. Elsewhere, he's less deliberate, more impulsively expressive, slamming on the whammy bar and wah pedal in passages that have more to do with razor-edged texture than melody. After years of Metallica albums with little if any soloing, "72 Seasons" is worth playing if only for the chance to hear one of metal's greatest guitarists ripping in top form again.

[Pitchfork]

'A back to back basics approach'

But the Metallica fan who takes Hetfield’s statement as suggesting "72 Seasons" features a back-to-basics approach might note that that’s also how Metallica trailed their last two albums, a reaction to spending the '90s and early '00s exploring avenues some distance from their roots: the influence of blues and southern rock, country and Soundgarden; even banning guitar solos entirely on 2003's "St Anger." Metallica have vociferously defended that era ever since, but clearly something about it didn’t sit right with a band who initially set themselves up as saviors of real metal amid the hairspray, makeup and MTV-friendly hitmaking of the glam era. With the release of 2008's "Death Magnetic", they effectively began doing what a lot of artists do 25-plus years into their career: returning to the sound that made them popular in the first place — albeit without the dramatic commercial slump that usually precipitates such a decision.

[The Guardian]

'Feels repetitive'

Instead, "72 Seasons" feels repetitive. There are good songs ("You Must Burn!", "Chasing Light") and bad ones ("If Darkness Had A Son," "Room Of Mirrors"), but they all seem to have the same raison d’être: to prove that Metallica have still got it. By operating out of a reflexive need to assure us that they belong, they fail to push their music forward. Even "Inamorata," the album’s towering, 11-minute closer and the longest song Metallica have ever written, feels stuck in the mud.

[Stereogum]

TL;DR

They may not have another "Master of Puppets" in them (who does?), but we reckon with the right push, they could have another "Nothing Else Matters" or "Fade To Black." Here’s hoping for a more reflective set of songs next time.

[Clash]

"72 Seasons" is no classic, but it's as good as anything Metallica have done since the early '90s, non-deranged mastering values and tolerable snare drum sound included.

[Blabbermouth]

Metallica deliver some of the deepest, hardest-hitting music of their career on "72 Seasons." The band's 12th full-length album combines youthful fury and adult wisdom.

[Rolling Stone]

The rock band returns with a lengthy album that has all the expected speed and thrashing riffs, but it takes few chances.

[Wall Street Journal]