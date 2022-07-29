Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'IT'S NOT A COLLAB, IT'S THEFT'

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 2k reads ·
Kelis Says Beyonce Didn't Tell Her About Using A 'Milkshake' Sample On Her New Album
Singer Kelis, of "Milkshake" fame, has spoken out publicly to say that Beyonce did not inform her that she would be sampling the song on "Renaissance," and Kelis isn't listed as a producer, composer or lyricist on the album.

The Lede

Kelis originally left comments under a post from Instagram fan page @kelistrends, and then relayed more thoughts on her own Instagram in two videos. "My real beef is not only with Beyoncé because, at the end of the day, she sampled a record, she's copied me before, she's done stuff before, so have many other artists, it's fine," she said. "The issue is... We've met each other, know each other, we have mutual friends. It's not hard, she can contact, right?"

Key Details

  • "Milkshake" is sampled in "Energy," one of the tracks on Beyoncé's new album "Renaissance." The track credits the Neptunes's Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.
  • In a 2020 Guardian interview, Kelis expressed frustration at originally only being credited on "Milkshake" as a performer, saying she was "blatantly lied to and tricked" by the Neptunes.
  • On Instagram, Kelis said it's not really about Beyoncé: "'Milkshake' alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation," she said. "I want reparations."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.