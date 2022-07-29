'IT'S NOT A COLLAB, IT'S THEFT'
Kelis Says Beyonce Didn't Tell Her About Using A 'Milkshake' Sample On Her New Album
The Lede
Kelis originally left comments under a post from Instagram fan page @kelistrends, and then relayed more thoughts on her own Instagram in two videos. "My real beef is not only with Beyoncé because, at the end of the day, she sampled a record, she's copied me before, she's done stuff before, so have many other artists, it's fine," she said. "The issue is... We've met each other, know each other, we have mutual friends. It's not hard, she can contact, right?"
Key Details
- "Milkshake" is sampled in "Energy," one of the tracks on Beyoncé's new album "Renaissance." The track credits the Neptunes's Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.
- In a 2020 Guardian interview, Kelis expressed frustration at originally only being credited on "Milkshake" as a performer, saying she was "blatantly lied to and tricked" by the Neptunes.
- On Instagram, Kelis said it's not really about Beyoncé: "'Milkshake' alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation," she said. "I want reparations."