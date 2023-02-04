What Is Doomer Wave, And Why Is It Taking Over My YouTube Algorithm?

As a clinically depressed man, I do not need anymore sad songs in my life as it currently is. And yet, I fell into a YouTube rabbit hole, as one does when feeling down, and came across something many of you already were aware of BUT I WASN'T, and that is the incredibly niche subgenre known as Doomer Wave. And now, if you weren't in the know, here is a doomer cover of an already sad song so you understand what I know exclusively listen to when writing for Digg.com:

It already took all of the alternative rock and grunge music of the '80s and '90s I listened to, and made them slower, darker, dirtier, scratchier and more depressing than they were! And it's all I listen to now. All. That. I. Listen. To. Just turn down the song half a step, add some vinyl noises, that sad meme guy smoking or whatever as a thumbnail, and boom, you have a new masterpiece on your hands.

Times are tough right now, for me, you know? We've all been there. Not a great year so far, 2023.

So while people have written about this trend, and there is a Reddit page dedicated to it, it seems like this happened a few years ago and just kind of disappeared. That is, until you search for enough Radiohead songs that you stumble across these, which is how I ended up finding Doomerwave. Is it one word or two, you think?

Anyways, I'm not going to sum up the qualities of it, or dive into the weird Russian branch of doomer songs and playlists out there, but I will embed as many of my favorite songs in doomer-style as I can, if you're so inclined to indulge on the sad vibes as I perpetually live in. Hashtag 'that Zoloft life' as the kids say online. I'm sure they say it somewhere, I don't keep up with nor care what the kids are into anymore. Once you cross 30, you're old as dirt and can never be cool ever again. Those are the rules, I don't make them up I just tell it like it is.

Am I a cliche for liking this so much? Am I now a mark? I don't know any of the posters on the walls in these videos but I once did, does that make me a stereotype?

That is besides the point. In my quest to listen to every song done in a doomer wave style, I'll post some bangers and hopefully in the comments you can share your favorite doomer hits and add to the copium. Or hopium, if there is any left in this rotten godforsaken world. Have a good weekend, y'all!