Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is Out Today. Here Are Critics' Early Thoughts And Reviews

Beyoncé is back with her seventh studio album, titled “Renaissance” — and she’s said it’s the first installment of a trilogy that she’s been working on over the course of the pandemic. We heard the first single, “Break My Soul,” from this album in June, and it was a good indicator of the overall work: a joyous, danceable album that highlights the talents of Beyoncé’s that we know and love while calling on other musical influences to add new dimension.

It’s early yet, since the album was just released today, but here’s what people have to say so far about “Renaissance.”

The Music

Many suspected that “Renaissance” would be a house album, in a similar universe to recent Drake album “Honestly, Nevermind” or the hip-house stylings of Azealia Banks. While there are certainly house influences on the album, “Renaissance” takes us on a journey through US clubbing history, spanning a variety of dance genres, including New Orleans bounce, ’70s disco-funk, and Jersey club. It’s arguably a much more considered piece of work than its comparison points, evidenced by Beyoncé revealing that the album is part of a trilogy recorded over three years during the pandemic.

[Stereogum]

What first strikes you about “Renaissance” are its mellow atmospherics. Even some of the more uptempo cuts here showcase Bey’s mesmeric refrains in a mellifluous, low-key register, which feels noteworthy, seeing that some of her most iconic hits are throaty, melisma-drenched anthems, like 2011’s “Love on Top.” These 16 songs, which dabble in deep house, Afrobeats, and elegant early-Eighties boogie, stand out as playful relics of an analog era in which even the big dance-friendly singles felt as lush and organic as the introspective songs you could zone out to at home on a lazy afternoon.

[Rolling Stone]

As expected with any Beyoncé release, the credits are star-studded—guest vocalists Grace Jones, Tems, and BEAM; songwriters The-Dream, JAY-Z, Drake, Syd Bennett of the Internet, and Leven Kali; producers Mike Dean, No I.D., the Neptunes, Raphael Saadiq, Skrillex, Honey Dijon, and A. G. Cook among many others. It’s a staggering amount of talent in one place, and for all the pomp, “RENAISSANCE” mostly manages to stay focused by putting energy where it’s needed most: the dancefloor.

[Pitchfork]

The Lyrics

She knows that we were locked up inside, climbing the walls, trapped in our own thoughts, desperate to partake in the one activity that would grant us true salvation — shaking ass. With “Renaissance,” she has granted us that wish. This is by no means the first time that she has switched things up, but it’s Beyoncé at her most playful. Though she has never been shy and retiring, this is Beyoncé at her most unashamedly self-assured, and it encourages her fans to be the same.

[Stereogum]

Like any dance record worth its salt, RENAISSANCE is dripping with sex and suggestion. If the pulsing rhythms of the music aren’t enough, wait until you get to lyrics like “Keep him addicted, lies on his lips, I lick it,” from the standout “Alien Superstar,” or “On my body, boy, you got it/Hit them ’draulics, while I ride it” from “Cuff It.”

[Pitchfork]

Although there are sharp lines such as “them Karens just turned into terrorists” and musings on how Beyoncé embodies “this un-American life”, for the most part Renaissance finds its politics in Black joy. In another echo of its title, it also affirms the Black roots of club culture, referencing New Orleans bounce pioneers and featuring production from creators such as the Black, transgender DJ and producer Honey Dijon.

[The Guardian]

Freak flags flew high during the Disco era, and Beyoncé happily obliges. “Church Girl” not only revels in “dropping it like a thottie” — her words, not mine — but reclaims the term as one of endearment. The uptempo song — which pairs perfectly with “Break My Soul” — celebrates the judgment-free dance floor and femininity without patriarchal constraints.

[Consequence]

During an acceptance speech with her husband at the 2019 GLAAD Awards, Beyoncé dedicated her Vanguard Award to her late Uncle Johnny, who she described as “the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever met.” She penned a loving tribute to her uncle, whom she called her “godmother,” in the RENAISSANCE CD booklet: “[He was] the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and the culture that serve as inspiration for this album.”

[Pitchfork]

Critiques

Not everything is as rewarding on “Renaissance,” though. “Thique” is not exactly a misfire — you’ll see it do its work outside (and on TikTok, which the 40-year-old mother of three just joined) this summer. But for the woman who coined the actual Webster’s term “bootylicious” some 20 years ago, “Thique,” with its would-be salacious references to “that jelly, baby,” “that candy-girl piñata,” and “that oochie coochie la la” come off a tad trite, as if Beyoncé absentmindedly consulted some instant IG caption generator.

[Rolling Stone]

Sometimes these daring clashes are head-scratching: "Alien Superstar" interpolates Right Said Fred’s "I’m Too Sexy" and just about gets away with it precisely because it doesn’t hang around too long: gliding strings and breathy singing beget rapping over thumping bass; then cosmic glitching, twanging guitars and expansive harmonies about supernatural love. At others, they don’t quite live up to the sum of their parts.

[The Guardian]

Bey’s uninhibited nature comes across with a little more effort when she’s attempting to work new-ish slang into her dance floor lexicon. She reminds us multiple times that she’s here to be “thotty,” and not even Beyoncé can make the phrase “tig ol’ bitties” sound modern.

[Pitchfork]

TL;DR

”Renaissance” is Beyoncé’s rebirth through dance club culture.

[Consequence]

With “Renaissance,” Beyoncé is more relatable than ever, giving listeners all the anthems and sultry slow burners we love and have come to expect from her, proving that inclusivity is the new black.

[Rolling Stone]

It is purely a celebration and call to arms for joy in a time that has been noticeably devoid of it.

[Stereogum]

Listen to the album on YouTube and Spotify: