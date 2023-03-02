The Best One Hit Wonders Of The '90s, According To Reddit

Do you remember "Sex and Candy" by Marcy Playground or "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve? Remember the sensation that was "Cotton Eye Joe?" Then you grew up in the '90s, a time when the Macarena was the biggest cultural event to happen between the OJ Simpson trial and the Bill Clinton impeachment. Reddit reminisced about the best one hit wonder of the decade, the one song from an artist that made you crank it up to 11 and then they never released another worthwhile hit again.

Digg's favorite is "Two Princes" by the Spin Doctors, or "Virtual Insanity" by Jamiroquai. Let us know your favorite in the comments below, as long as it's not "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice.

'Get What You Give' By New Radicals

'What Is Love?' By Haddaway

'Return Of The Mack' By Mark Morrison

'Stay' By Lisa Loeb

'Informer' By Snow

'Flagpole Sitta' By Harvey Danger

'That Thing You Do' By The Wonders

'Save Tonight' By Eagle Eye Cherry

'The Way' By Fastball

'Blue' By Eiffel 65

'What's Up? By 4 Non Blondes

'Tubthumping' By Chumbawamba

'I'm Too Sexy' By Right Said Fred

'Torn' By Natalie Imbruglia

'This Is How We Do It' By Montell Jordan

