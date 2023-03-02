this is how we do it
The Best One Hit Wonders Of The '90s, According To Reddit
Do you remember "Sex and Candy" by Marcy Playground or "Bitter Sweet Symphony" by The Verve? Remember the sensation that was "Cotton Eye Joe?" Then you grew up in the '90s, a time when the Macarena was the biggest cultural event to happen between the OJ Simpson trial and the Bill Clinton impeachment. Reddit reminisced about the best one hit wonder of the decade, the one song from an artist that made you crank it up to 11 and then they never released another worthwhile hit again.
Digg's favorite is "Two Princes" by the Spin Doctors, or "Virtual Insanity" by Jamiroquai. Let us know your favorite in the comments below, as long as it's not "Ice Ice Baby" by Vanilla Ice.