Is Will Smith's Historical Action Film 'Emancipation' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Inspired by historical events and derailed by recent events, director Antoine Fuqua's "Emancipation," a story about Peter, an African-American slave who escaped from 1860s Louisiana, was released on Apple TV, on December 2.

Starring Will Smith as Peter, and alongside a cast of Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Steven Ogg, Mustafa Shakir and others, did peripheral incidents dampen the film's impact, or did it never have any substance to begin with? Here's what the reviews say.

What It's About

It is inspired by the true story of “Whipped Peter”, the escaped slave who in 1863, having enlisted at a Union military camp in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, showed his horrendously scarred back to two civilian photographers there, shockingly disfigured with a lattice of raised welts and whip marks. The resulting photograph became an iconic abolitionist image: evidence of the savagery and Peter’s own heroic dignity and calm.

It's A Visual Trip

Throughout, Robert Richardson’s cinematography is often mesmerizing, if sometimes distracting. The camera draws too much attention to itself, just as do occasional flashes of color peppered throughout. But there are also mesmerizing black-and-white tableaus that seem to want to pull “Emancipation” to a higher realm, albeit at the cost of sticking rigorously to Peter’s perspective.

The Dramatization Falls Short

Emancipation treats the details of Peter’s journey with respect and great admiration, but its narrative, especially after he finds the Union army camp in Baton Rouge, leaves one wondering about who Peter was as a person. The drama feels flimsy when it strays from the swamps, rendering the politics of the time as almost secondary to the visual spectacle of a harrowing escape. Fuqua’s natural command over action material is most evident when Peter battles the natural elements or tussles with the overseers that do catch up to him. The quieter, more dramatic stretches, however, require a steadier and subtler hand than the Training Day director offers.

Whatever its aims, “Emancipation” is ultimately a movie that conveys nothing so much as how modern artists re-create images of what slavery felt like, and under what financial circumstances they’re able to do so. I wish it had done more to create its own context, but with a nine-figure budget, the awards season prestige required to justify it, and the overblown scandal that eventually came with it, freedom was always going to be easier for this film to dramatize than it was to imagine for itself.

Ben Foster Was Good

Foster, so often cast as the villain, doesn’t go as showily over-the-top as he has in the past, but that’s scant consolation. His presence in this role alone is emblematic of the movie’s obviousness.

TL;DR

The script focuses on the physical and spiritual brutality endured by Smith’s real-life character without addressing the man’s actual humanity

