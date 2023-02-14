Will 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Weed Out Flaky MCU Fans? Here's What The Reviews Say

Four years since their last outing, now Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne dive into the Quantum Realm in and cross paths with Kang The Conqueror in "Quantumania," the third Ant-Man film in the MCU.

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, does Marvel's cinematic universe enter phase five with a bang or whimper? Here's what the reviews say.

How It Differs From The First Two Movies

While the previous Ant-Man movies created size-related mischief in the backyards and streets of San Francisco, this one takes place almost entirely within the Quantum Realm, that subatomic plane where its microscopic characters keep getting marooned. Quantumania reveals an entire alien landscape down there — a lost world beneath our world. With its oversized flora and antenna-headed fauna, the place vaguely resembles a 1950s sci-fi vision, a forbidden planet at the end of a fantastic voyage.

[Chron]

But That's Also What Dilutes It

This is a comic concept that has never made any goddamn sense and never will, and therefore remains a reliable vehicle for fun. The Quantum Realm should be the star of Quantumania. Instead, it sums up everything wrong with the movie. The film’s world-building is more like world-edificing, the narrative equivalent of building a Hollywood set where the buildings are all flat wooden facades with no interiors. The Quantum Realm needs some people, because if Kang is a conqueror, he needs some people to conquer. Those people need attributes. But screenwriter Jeff Loveness never threads all those details into more than a jokey callback.

[Polygon]

Phase Five Is All About Kang

While there may be some disappointment from some that Kang doesn’t get enough screen time or no origin story in this film, I’m not upset about that. Especially if he is set up to be the next big bad of the MCU, which would cross over into other Marvel properties. Each film will get snippets of who Kang is and how that snippet is a direct threat to them, and eventually all of the elements of who he is will come together thematically through a series of films and Disney+ shows.

[Black Girl Nerds]

Inhabiting a character very much like Thanos, but with no motion-capture makeup to hide behind, Jonathan Majors holds you with the quiet force of his pensive scowl. This actor has the kind of power that comes from consciousnessness. He’s stately and ominous, like Darth Vader played by Norman Mailer. You hang on his every word; he makes vengeance and genocide sound like the most hypnotically casual of propositions. Yet no one could deny that we’ve been here before.

[Variety]

Don't Be Surprised If Things Feel Like 'Rick & Morty'

The Quantum Realm has featured briefly in past MCU installments, but here it’s depicted as a pseudo-Star Wars world filtered through the imagination of screenwriter Jeff Loveness, a former writer on the animated comedy series Rick and Morty.

[Independent]

Marvel Are Going Big, But Maybe They Should Scale Down

Not every superheroic adventure needs to be about the fate of the universe — or, as this current run of MCU features tells us, the entire multiverse — but as long as this franchise demands everything everywhere all at once, the small, silly, sweet, and inventive film that “Quantumania” could have been won’t exist. Maybe the pictures should get small again; it might be the only way to save an MCU that seems dangerously close to getting too big to do anything but fail.

[IndieWire]

Eventually, the movie succumbs to the MCU formula and devotes its last act to a lot of overly busy CGI battles, with things crashing into other things and exploding and disintegrating while people yell about having to save the universe. Sometimes the movie overdoes the self-awareness in that unfortunate MCU way—such as by having a character confirm that a weird thing just happened by saying, "That was weird," or announce that another character is cool, both of which happen here. But the film's low-stress, low-stakes attitude saves it.

[RogerEbert.com]

TL;DR

The “Ant-Man” films already felt like an afterthought placeholder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The leaden, forgettable “Quantumania” sequel doesn’t change that.

[The Daily Beast]

Rudd returns in his incredible shrinking suit to meet Kang the Conqueror and a teen sucked into the subatomic Quantum Realm, but familiar joys are absent

[The Guardian]

