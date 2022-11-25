Is Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise,' Starring Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig, Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Noah Baumbach's apocalyptic dark comedy is about a family of six whose town gets enveloped in an airborne toxic event, leading to an evacuation and further chaos. Based on Don DeLilo's eponymous 1985 novel, and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Andre Benjamin and others, does Baumbach's toxic tale do justice to the book? Here's what the review say.

What It's About

At worst, Baumbach’s “White Noise” is made so wobbly by that uncanniness that it starts to feel as if it’s not an adaptation of DeLillo’s novel so much as an overworked distillation of its aura. The touristic essence of Baumbach’s “White Noise” traces back to the filmmaker’s obvious affection for DeLillo’s writing, and to the many overlaps between their work: The affectless intermingling between love and cruelty, a shared penchant for what novelist Richard Powers refers to as “academic burlesque,” and a mutual understanding of the way that people cling to such language and crumbs of knowledge like driftwood to keep them from drowning in life’s chaos along with everyone else. Noah Baumbach has never written a character who wouldn’t lie to their doctor.

[IndieWire]

But the overarching theme of White Noise – an anxiety around one’s own mortality and the looming spectre of death – is familiar territory for Baumbach, as is the psyche of the middle-aged middle-class white protagonist. The success of Marriage Story has granted him a handsome budget care of Netflix, and White Noise represents his most ambitious project in both scale and providence. DeLillo is considered one of the greatest American novelists of all time and his idiosyncratic style doesn’t lend itself to the screen easily.

[Little White Lies]

Don Cheadle Is Great

A gaggle of caustically opinionated professors — including characters played by Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin and New York theater director Sam Gold — provides texture. The most substantially fleshed out of them is Murray Sisskind (a wonderful intellectual caricature from Don Cheadle), who teaches a course in pop-cultural iconography that, right off the bat, will make you want to enroll.

[THR]

Is Baumbach's Adaptation Out Of Touch?

It all seems a little unreal, by design—everything feels signaled rather than felt, which is true of DeLillo’s book, too. The effect is distancing to the point of smugness. Baumbach even ends the movie with a supermarket ballet, a riot of color and movement set amid aisles chock-full of all sorts of things money can buy. This is the American way, the movie seems to be saying, and that’s OK. Or if it’s not OK, it’s just the way things are, so may as well go with it. It’s hard to know exactly what Baumbach is going for here, other than perhaps reminding us that the key to living is just going about your life. But you probably don’t need two hours and 16 minutes’ worth of movie to tell you that.

[Time]

But there is something detached about the film, a succession of moods and notions that are often quite interesting but that never entirely cohere. “White Noise” is an expression of sincere and admirable faith. I just wish I could believe in it.

[NYT]

TL;DR

Noah Baumbach has given us a flimsy, synthetic movie, full of false prestige.

[Gawker]

White Noise is certainly uneven — wildly so, probably by design — but it’s also never boring, always eager to throw something new at the viewer, and it’s eager to entertain.

[Vulture]

White Noise has so much crammed into its two-and-a-quarter hours that it will take multiple viewings to unpack it all. Luckily, it's all so entertaining that the prospect of those multiple viewings is an enticing one indeed.

[BBC]

The film rarely articulates the book’s ideas with any real sense of the outside world without resorting to easy exaggerations.

[Slant Magazine]

