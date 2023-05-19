Does Hulu's 'White Men Can't Jump' Remake Work? Here's What The Reviews Say

If you're a fan of comedies, or the small handful of good sports movies out there, then you've no doubt seen 1992's "White Men Can't Jump" which starred Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. Well, it's not enough that the original film remain untouched, it must be remade into a franchiseable IP for more profits!

"White Men Can't Jump" releases today, May 19, 2023. It stars Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Vince Staples and Lance Reddick in one of his final on-screen performances before his untimely, tragic death back in March. Does director Calmatic's revival of the iconic film give us a new headlining duo, or was this a bad idea?

What it's about

The premise is simple. Sinqua Walls is Kamal Allen, a one-time high school basketball champ headed for the NBA who let his bad temper derail his career. Jack Harlow, the hip hop artist in the first of what I think will be a lengthy career in feature films, is Jeremy, the titular white guy. He's a natural born hustler, coming across as a bit of a doofus (and passive-aggressive trash talker), but when it comes time to play, he's incredible. Were it not for injuries with his knees, he'd likely be playing professionally.

Although its main characters are supposedly in dire financial straits, there’s no actual sense that Kamal and Jeremy are struggling; Kamal’s partner Imani (Teyana Taylor) is a supportive salon owner, and Jeremy is incessantly seen driving around in Tatiana’s dad’s Porsche convertible. "White Men Can’t Jump" compounds this situation by doing away with its predecessor’s gritty Venice Beach streetball milieu for pristine gyms, outdoor courts and heavily sponsored tournaments that resemble Day-Glo-colored corporate Mountain Dew events.

The casting is hit and/or miss

The supporting cast is actually quite special. Laura Harrier gives a glowing performance as Jeremy's out-of-his-league girlfriend Tatiana, a choreographer who has just been offered a job on tour with SZA, while Teyana Taylor steals every scene she's in as Kamal's wife, Imani, who works tirelessly out of a makeshift hair salon in her living room, dreams of running her own salon and is a wonderful wife and mother. The late Lance Reddick also shines in one of his final roles, as Kamal's father, who was a kind of colorful, LaVar Ball-esque character overseeing Kamal's career back in the day but is now fighting MS and hoping his son will regain his passion for basketball, and life.

Any version of "White Men Can’t Jump" depends on the chemistry of the two leads (although Rosie Perez also contributed mightily to the '92 film), and while Walls and Harlow do perfectly credible work, they're hard-pressed to live up to their predecessors. Once again, the story hinges on the main characters' very different personalities, resulting in clashes between the hot-headed, high-strung Kamal, who derailed his promising hoops career with his anger issues, and the laid-back, bohemian Jeremy, whose equally rosy basketball trajectory was cut short by knee injuries.

For both Kamal and Jeremy, basketball is the driving force of their lives, even if it's also complicated nearly everything else they've got going on (like fracturing romantic relationships; "A Thousand and One" breakout star Teyana Taylor gets a small role as Mal's wife Imani, and she absolutely shines). They're far more fun characters — and Harlow and Walls are far more interesting actors — when they finally team up to hustle local games in order to shore up their partnership and raise enough cash to enter a local 2-on-2 tournament that boasts a massive purse.

The premise doesn't hold up anymore

While this notion may have been comedically plausible in 1992 — after all, a white man did not win an NBA slam dunk contest until 1996 — in 2023, it reads a bit racist, and I'm saying this as a critic who is also Black. And none of the conceits the filmmakers insinuate into the story — including mentioning that the idea conveyed in the movie's title is, in fact, racist — makes it any less so. So they press on and make a film that explores ideas around anger management, grief, fear of failure and race based on the premise that white men can't jump.

There are a few suggestions that betting on pick-up basketball might not be the hustle it once was. Try crypto, one character suggests. Another says it's clear now that white players can ball. I'm not sure it's so different than in 1992, when Chris Mullin and John Stockton were in the league. Now there's Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Tyler Herro, who makes a cameo. No mention is made of the recent NBA dunk champ, the 6'2" Mac McClung, but an older winner of that contest, Blake Griffin, is an executive producer.

It doesn't just ghettoize a game that has become truly universal through 30 years of deep cultural exchange; it suggests the only way white men can excel at it is through some form of blackface. As if Austin Reaves, the white pro from the Arkansas backwoods who earned the nickname "Hillbilly Kobe" in college, didn't totally endear himself to Lakers fans while coming through in clutch for LeBron James and wigging out like a bowler. The original film understood all this and got the details right — down to Billy Hoyle's country ways being more substantial than his whiteness. The remake rips the headlines for a try-hard backstory that would be otherwise irredeemable if not for Lance Reddick's tender farewell performance as Kamal's Lavar Ball-esque father, Benji.

"The race sh—t is dated," says rec-center hustler Jeremy (Jack Harlow) as he surveys a group of potential marks with his wingman, Kamal (Sinqua Walls). "Everybody but you knows white dudes can hoop now." It's a line that plays up the potential redundancy of remaking Ron Shelton's canonical 1992 sports comedy, "White Men Can't Jump," about a tetchy pair of pickup warriors trying to cash in on a lucrative streetball tournament. Released in the same year that the Dream Team stormed Barcelona and Charles Barkley battled Godzilla, Shelton's beautifully written and acted film looks even better in retrospect. Like few American movies of its era, it rode the zeitgeist to box office success and much-deserved critical acclaim.

TL;DR

The original is a classic for a reason and it's doubtful viewers of this will understand what the fuss is about.

Director Calmatic bricks his second remake of 2023 in this cover version of Ron Shelton's 1992 hit.

Feels less like a desecration than a missed opportunity. And as missed opportunities go, it's pretty serious.

