Is The Fifth Season Of 'What We Do In The Shadows' Worth Watching? Here's What The Reviews Say

One of the best comedies on TV is the vampire mockumentary "What We Do in the Shadows" on FX and Hulu. Season 5 premieres tonight, and a few select critics were given the first handful of episodes. Apparently it's still good, just maybe not quite as amazing as the last few seasons.

The show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal and Doug Jones. Here's what critics think of the latest season.

Where we are in the story

Season 5 begins soon after Guillermo bribed vampire hunter-turned-vampire Derek (Chris Sandiford) to transform him. "What We Do in the Shadows" has gotten plenty of comedy mileage from its over-the-top portrayals of the sexual charge found in vampire stories, and it goes even wilder with Derek and Guillermo's "first time," turning the experience into a deeply awkward, blood-soaked mess.

[IGN]

At the end of Season 4, it was revealed that long-suffering vampire familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has grown tired of serving his master Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) with just about nothing to show for it — including the promise Nandor once made to eventually turn him into a vampire, too. Becoming more desperate and wanting to seize control of his own fate, Guillermo turns to the former vampire-hunter-now-vampire Derek (Chris Sandiford), who's been working the graveyard shift at a local convenience store now that he's a nights-only kind of guy. After pocketing a little bit of money away from Nadja's (Natasia Demetriou) failed nightclub venture, Guillermo has the funds he needs to literally pay Derek to bite him — but, given that this is "What We Do in the Shadows," maybe we should have guessed that the simple act of making someone a vampire wouldn't be so simple after all. In fact, it's the questions around what Guillermo could actually be turning into that give Season 5 some of its best overarching plot.

[Collider]

The show is... long in the fangs

"What We Do in the Shadows" season 5 still elicits chuckles as it steals cop cars and has fun with genre tropes like the OCD need for vampires to count every single grain of spilled rice. Like the self-help book Nandor is reading, they're OK, he's OK, and it's OK as a show. However, to steal a quip from "Blade" (which Guillermo references this season, in the hopes that his imperviousness to sunlight might mean he's a daywalker), "What We Do in the Shadows" is getting a little long in the tooth.

[Slashfilm]

Gone are the higher aspirations of the crew to make their mark on the Vampiric Council or start a fun vampiric nightclub. This time, they're just getting by and helping out their neighbors. Centuries in, they're finally settling into their status quo, and finding some happiness there.

[Consequence]

But even as Season 5 returns to the status quo, it doesn't quite feel like a return to form. The jokes are good, but don't have the staying power of Season 4's most absurd throwaway gags (say it with me now: "You really are the most devious bastard in New York Citaaay"). And while the introduction of new locations for the vampires to discover (the mall! Little Antipaxos! Outer space?) and new tensions between Guillermo and his masters keep the narrative alive, it does feel like "What We Do in the Shadows" is starting to lose steam.

[Inverse]

But it's still worth watching

Guillén continues to be the lynchpin of "What We Do in the Shadows," his Guillermo at once the audience's proxy — rolling his eyes at, and expressing frustration with, his supernatural compatriots — and a pathetic buffoon who, no matter his Van Helsing lineage, can't stand up for himself. Nonetheless, the show is a true ensemble, and Season 5 affords plentiful chances for all of its stars to shine.

[The Daily Beast]

A lot of episodes leave the house

In Season 5's initial episodes, the world of the vampires seems to steadily expand beyond both the walls of their Staten Island residence and the undead community. And "What We Do in the Shadows" finds plenty of fresh narrative ground to play in (and make fun of) in the human world, inserting our faves in everything from a neighborhood pride parade to the overblown bureaucracy of local city government elections. But the reason this series remains so compelling, despite its increasing longevity, is the characters at its center, and Season 5 deftly explores emotionally rich ideas of family, loyalty, and belonging, even as it cracks vulgar sex jokes and douses the scenery in the arterial spray.

[Paste]

TL;DR

"What We Do in the Shadows" continues to evolve into one of pop culture's most unforgettable comedy series.

[Awards Watch]

"What We Do in the Shadows" is just too good to close the lid on its talents. This season, home isn't where the art is. It's anywhere a vampire can find it.

[Sioux City Journal]

