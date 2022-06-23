What Professions Does Hollywood And Pop Culture Always Get Wrong?

In between the glitz and glamor, Hollywood and TV shows often overlooks certain professions. They usually get things wrong, or blow them out of proportion.

Redditor Just_Surround_2108 asked the community what other egregious mistakes people have made on screen, and here's what they responded with.

Computer Programming

Lawyers

Special Agents

Nursing/Medical Workers

Conductor/Performer

Differentiating Between Scientists And Engineers

House Contractors

Farmers

Game Developers

Physical Therapists

And One For The Lols

Via Reddit.