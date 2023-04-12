This Thread Shines Light On The 'Twin Film' Phenomenon, And Why So Many Movie Posters Look The Same

"Tombstone" in 1994 and "Wyatt Earp" in 1994. "Hitchcock" in 2012 and "The Girl" in 2012. "Finding Nemo" in 2003 and "Shark Tale" in 2004. The history of cinema is filled with two, very similar movies competing against each other because they happened to both magically premiere around the same date.

Hollywood studios have been doing this for decades. Either on purpose or by accident.

Lee Steffen, a creative director and artist, rounded up some popular "twin film" instances and shared the posters pairings that tied the two films together for eternity. If you have any other examples that we missed, let us know in the comments.

Steve Jobs / Jobs pic.twitter.com/9cAsvD4JOU — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

The Prestige / The Illusionist pic.twitter.com/53lrfI8Qk6 — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

Friends With Benefits / No Strings Attached pic.twitter.com/jUrtKZDsSh — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

Entrapment / The Thomas Crown Affair pic.twitter.com/5zbAxZbbzz — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

EDtv / The Truman Show pic.twitter.com/0j7BmUtMsV — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

Olympus Has Fallen / White House Down pic.twitter.com/LWChb6LFKt — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

Pinocchio / Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio pic.twitter.com/wmYHOKAh30 — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

The Jungle Book / Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle pic.twitter.com/FJVcetttCB — L E E (@leesteffen) April 10, 2023

Churchill / Darkest Hour pic.twitter.com/LgwKbcg6qv — L E E (@leesteffen) April 11, 2023

The Equalizer / John Wick pic.twitter.com/qI3jLXGLxr — L E E (@leesteffen) April 11, 2023

Again, not true “twins”, but I always pair these two together in my mind. They came at a similar time. pic.twitter.com/eDHm927oFt — Anthony Lewis (@antolewis) April 11, 2023

Even the poster :p. And this WAS a real race cause one ending 'kills' the other 😆 pic.twitter.com/XlAwoGFKh7 — Vektor Jack (@VektorJack) April 11, 2023

