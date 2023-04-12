Popular
This Thread Shines Light On The 'Twin Film' Phenomenon, And Why So Many Movie Posters Look The Same

If you ever wondered why there are always two films coming out that seem exactly the same — wonder no longer.
"Tombstone" in 1994 and "Wyatt Earp" in 1994. "Hitchcock" in 2012 and "The Girl" in 2012. "Finding Nemo" in 2003 and "Shark Tale" in 2004. The history of cinema is filled with two, very similar movies competing against each other because they happened to both magically premiere around the same date.

Hollywood studios have been doing this for decades. Either on purpose or by accident.

Lee Steffen, a creative director and artist, rounded up some popular "twin film" instances and shared the posters pairings that tied the two films together for eternity. If you have any other examples that we missed, let us know in the comments.



Via Lee Steffen.

