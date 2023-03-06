Travis Kelce's 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches, Ranked

Travis Kelce is a two time Super Bowl champion and arguably one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He may not be a household name, yet, but you might have seen him in a lot of commercials or crushing it on your fantasy team. So while the KC Chiefs star isn't known for his acting or comedy skills, he admirably managed his first "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig with aplomb.

It's rare for an athlete to successfully make the transition and be really good on a variety show, especially when it's a storied one like "SNL." Tom Brady's attempt was merely okay and it appears that Peyton Manning was the true rare exception. But, maybe, after we review some of these sketches, Travis (and his brother Jason Kelce who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles) might set a new gold standard for athletes on the late night comedy stage.

5 - Garrett from Hinge

The reason this sketch made the cut is purely because of Bowen Yang, who is by far the best cast member currently on the roster. He carries this sketch on his back, and we applaud him for the Stewie Griffin shirt.

4 - NFL Gives Back

This is the second time both Travis and Jason show up in a scene together, and the only time they're referenced as actually being NFL players.

3 - Abby the Ex-Girlfriend

A good premise with good execution, a silly idea that escalates nicely and of course, the first cameo appearance from Jason Kelce. Always good to see uncredited celebs pop up on the show.

2 - Straight Male Friend

Another great use of Bowen, and of course Travis, to turn something we all take for granted (himbo dude friends) and turn it into a clinical commercial like having a guy friend is a prescription medicine.

1 - American Girl Cafe

The suit. The hair. The creepy vibe. The off-color comments. It's perfection.

Good, but not top five material:

Self-Defense

This is one of the better Please Don't Destroy sketches actually.

Mama's Funeral

This one is over too soon, and didn't quite land every punchline.

Too Hot to Handle

If you don't watch reality TV, then this one is lost on you (like it was me). Also, Chloe is too good looking to be a believable ugly person, right? Is that kosher to say?

Family Meeting

Travis barely shows up in this one.

