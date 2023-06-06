Is 'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Great, Or Just Trying To Sell Toys? Here's What The Reviews Say

There is not enough time in the world to get into the relationship between Ronald Reagan deregulating advertising to children on TV, the rise of creating cartoons specifically designed to sell toys and Michael Bay making live action films based on "Transformers."

What we will solely focus on now is not the '80s nostalgia for Optimus Prime, but for the superior '90s nostalgia of the "Beast Wars" TV series.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is a loose adaptation of that show, where there are robot animals and robot cars fighting Unicron, a robot who eats planets. This film is directed by Steven Caple Jr., and stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Pearlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, John DiMaggio and David Sobolov.

It releases in theaters on June 9, 2023. Here's what the reviews have to say.

The premise

Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), an inner-city guy living hand-to-mouth in the heart of Brooklyn in 1994. He's had trouble finding work and needs money to help care for his mother (Lauren Luna Velez) and brother Kris (Dean Scott Vazquez). An opportunity for money arises when the neighborhood hustler approaches him about boosting expensive cars from a museum parking lot, to which Noah reluctantly agrees. Elena (Dominique Fishback) works as an art historian specializing in alien artifacts in the same museum. She finds a Hawk that looks like Air Razor with an unknown symbol, setting off a signal within the universe that alerts others of the key's location. The two converge when Scourge and company find them at the museum, where Optimus Prime and his crew also show up to do battle against the bad guys. Now, the two humans are part of a larger purpose to help the Autobots and Maximals defeat Unicron or die trying.

[Deadline]

Let's face facts. The bar of quality for Transformers movies isn't very high. Michael Bay's 2007 original is OK and 2018's "Bumblebee" is solid, but in the 11 years between those, films like "Revenge of the Fallen," "The Last Knight," and the rest are all varying levels of crap. Five years after the last movie, coming back to the world of robots in disguise, the bar is basically "Please don't suck."

[io9]

This one seemingly makes sense!

Honestly, this is one of the least convoluted Transformers stories that has been made. I honestly don't think I could tell you the plot of any of the six other movies except for "Bumblebee." (I think the fifth one involved King Arthur? Am I making that up? That really happened?) And it's obvious [director] Caple Jr. actually likes the Transformers and treats them as actual characters. Also, this is kind of remarkable: This is not another Bumblebee movie. In fact, Bumblebee gets, let's say, benched for most of the movie. In fact, Optimus Prime has more screen time in "Rise of the Beasts" than in any other movie. We get used to Prime either "dying" or having to do something off-screen where he disappears for whole segments of the movie. Not this time, Prime is in this for the whole ride and I kind of wish the marketing had made that more clear. I was actually surprised by this. And Prime has an actual character arc dealing with his feelings toward humans.

[Uproxx]

Talking CG robots aren't for everyone...

The most tragic part of the entire debacle is the realization that Hasbro saw this movie as an opportunity to introduce grander storytelling ambitions. A final scene teases an "Avengers"-style team-up between the Transformers and another iconic toy franchise, presumably against a cosmic bad guy whose evil impulses are so generic that completely unrelated IPs can unite against them. It's as if some executive saw Mattel and Greta Gerwig turning "Barbie" into genuine art, so they made a George Costanza-style decision to veer in the opposite direction purely out of spite.

[IndieWire]

While scanning the haphazard, oppressively grey compositions onscreen, one will eventually notice that the Transformers have faces, yet lack expressions. Like the assorted critters of Disney's unholy photorealistic remakes, no emotion animates these animated creations, a lack of spark unsettling until it turns plain depressing. Every trace of personality has been scrubbed from a series that could once claim the cold consolation of being bizarre in its badness. Even the movies about the hulking, anthropomorphic heaps of space junk require some semblance of a human touch.

[The Guardian]

... as this is really for fans and children, specifically

Let's face it, watching those Transformers transform themselves never gets old. These Hasbro action figures, and their onscreen incarnations, are capable of reducing even the most mature, jaded adult into an awestruck child who just wants to get down on the floor and play with them. Late in the film, Ramos' character becomes a Transformer himself, and you can practically feel the toy manufacturers trying to figure out a way to get a home version in stores by the holiday season.

[Hollywood Reporter]

By now, seven films into this live-action franchise, you know exactly what you're getting from a "Transformers" movie. Although the screenplay (credited to Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber) at least has the courtesy to get the obligatory beam of light into the sky out of the way at the beginning of the film for a change, much of the story unfolds precisely as you'd expect it.

[SlashFilm]

TL;DR

Returns "Transformers" to bigness with a fresh set of players, creating a successful sequel and quite an entertaining viewing experience.

[Blu-Ray]

They're still just selling toys, kids.

[Movie Nation]

A less bombastic, more relatable sequel shows that there's still life in the machine.

[Variety]

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is a soulless blockbuster that ticks the franchise's boxes in the most monotonous way possible.

[Guy at the Movies]

Watch the trailer: