Here Are The Best Bits From Tobey Maguire's Reddit AMA

Adwait
Here Are The Best Bits From Tobey Maguire's Reddit AMA
Maguire answered questions about his favorite superheroes, meals and more during a recent AMA outing on Reddit.
Maguire, the executive producer and actor in "Babylon" — Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle's fifth film — was on Reddit recently to banter with fans, answer questions and be an all-round nice guy.

The movie didn't make a big impression and Chazelle' s and Maguire's AMAs are probably more interesting anyway — so here are the best parts from Tobey Maguire's Reddit AMA.


damien chazelle and tobey maguire reddit ama


One Of His Film's He'd Like To Preserve


His Favorite Pasta Shape


His Favorite Superhero


His Favorite Bands/Music


Fight 100 Duck-Sized Leos Or One Leo-Sized Duck?


What's It Like Working With Animals


His Personal Spidey Memorabilia


Andrew Garfield Or Tom Holland?


Over And Out


Bully Maguire Forever


Via Reddit.

Comments

