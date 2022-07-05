How Bad Is Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'? Here's What The Reviews Say

In "Thor: Love And Thunder," Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is enjoying semi-retirement but is pulled back into action when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) takes it upon himself to eliminate every living God in the universe.

He turns to his friends Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — who is now the mighty Thor — for help, alongside a lot of cameo appearances — including a bunch of characters from "Guardians of The Galaxy" — who help him fight Gorr.

Has Waititi continued his streak as one of Marvel's most fun and entertaining directors, or did this installment miss the mark? Here's what the reviews say.

It's Quite Flimsy

Taika Waititi revitalized the MCU’s Thor Odinson strand in 2017 with Thor: Ragnarok by leaning into the irreverent comedy, mirroring the pop-cultural playfulness that had worked for the Guardians of the Galaxy films. Dipping less rewardingly from the same well in Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi pushes the wisecracking to tiresome extremes, snuffing out any excitement, mythic grandeur or sense of danger that the God of Thunder’s latest round of rote challenges might hope to generate. Chris Hemsworth continues to give great musclebound himbo, but the stakes never acquire much urgency in a movie too busy being jokey and juvenile to tell a gripping story.

[THR]

“Thor 4” feels like a Disney experiment in just how bad Marvel movies can get before someone points out the emperor has no clothes. It feels like a Marvel movie that secretly thinks you’re stupid for liking Marvel movies.

[Seattle Times]

While it’s a net positive that Marvel has loosened its stranglehold on the formulas and necessary components of its films, allowing for exactly the kinds of idiosyncrasies that resonate most strongly with audiences, Waititi working without limitations does not serve the film unambiguously well. In particular, the first hour or so—the plot grinding into motion—feels like a bit of a slog, precisely because the filmmaker’s cutesy, irreverent wit feels so labored while cushioning its necessary machinery. There’s a painful absence of “showing, not telling” throughout the whole movie, but maneuvering the characters into place while trying to be “fun” is a challenge that Waititi doesn’t quite surmount.

[AV Club]

For good or ill (mostly for good), the film is pitched as the level of a Mad Magazine romp. That approach sits comfortably enough with the potential annihilation of the entire universe. It sits less easily with an effort to have us connect emotionally with more sobering everyday traumas. That plot strand is not in bad taste exactly. But it belongs somewhere else.

[The Irish Times]

Christian Bale Put In Another Great Shift

Our villain this time is superb: Christian Bale plays the deliciously named Gorr the God Butcher. A once-pious man who prayed in vain to the deities, he has now decided to wipe them out after having a personal setback. Bale is so creepy and so committed that you can feel his hatred melt your popcorn. “The gods will use you but they will not help you,” he snarls.

[AP]

Jane Foster Deserved A Better Arc

In addition to establishing Jane as a bestselling author, Love and Thunder complicates her story by introducing elements from writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman’s Mighty Thor comics that transformed Jane into a new kind of Thor as she also battled breast cancer. While there are some echoes of comics Jane’s path to becoming the Mighty Thor present in Love and Thunder, the movie approaches the character in a markedly different way that plays like a deliberate pivot away from Marvel’s approach to rolling out big-name female heroes in recent years.

[The Verge]

TL;DR

This shallow superhero blockbuster doesn't give Natalie Portman's mighty return or Christian Bale's creepy baddy enough time to shine.

[CNET]

Chris Hemsworth gives a godly performance as a superhero looking for new purpose in the midst of his franchise’s struggle to do the same.

[IndieWire]

Thor: Love and Thunder feels like the product of a Thor: Ragnarok focus group.

[NPR]

