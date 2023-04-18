portrayed in a 'sinister and defamatory light'
This Man Is Suing Netflix For More Than $1 Million After It Used His Photo In An Unrelated True-Crime Doc
The Lede
A Kentucky man is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Netflix after it allegedly used an image of him in "The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker," a documentary about a convicted murderer.
Key Details
- Taylor Hazlewood's complaint, according to the Dallas Morning News, says his photo is shown in the documentary as a voiceover asks: "Is this a guardian angel or a stone-cold killer?"
- The complaint also says the Netflix documentary portrays Hazlewood in a "sinister and defamatory light."
- Hazlewood's lawyer told BuzzFeed News that the plaintiff had no relationship to Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, the killer the documentary is focused on.