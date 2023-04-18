Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

portrayed in a 'sinister and defamatory light'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via insider.com
This Man Is Suing Netflix For More Than $1 Million After It Used His Photo In An Unrelated True-Crime Doc
According to the lawsuit, Taylor Hazlewood's image is shown onscreen as a voiceover asks: "Is this a guardian angel or a stone-cold killer?"
·
·
·

The Lede

A Kentucky man is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Netflix after it allegedly used an image of him in "The Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker," a documentary about a convicted murderer.

Key Details

  • Taylor Hazlewood's complaint, according to the Dallas Morning News, says his photo is shown in the documentary as a voiceover asks: "Is this a guardian angel or a stone-cold killer?"
  • The complaint also says the Netflix documentary portrays Hazlewood in a "sinister and defamatory light."
  • Hazlewood's lawyer told BuzzFeed News that the plaintiff had no relationship to Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, the killer the documentary is focused on.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Movies & TV Stories