Is R-Rated Sci-Fi Comedy 'They Cloned Tyrone' Netflix's Next Big Hit? Here's What The Reviews Say

In the same way Boots Riley arrived on the scene with his breakout first feature film "Sorry to Bother You," we have another surreal first impression that dazzles the viewer with a mix of social issues, smart writing and colorful characters. First time writer/director Juel Taylor made "They Cloned Tyrone" for Netflix, and it's out right now for you to watch.

But should you watch it?

The movie stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland and Eric Robinson Jr. This is what critics have to say about it.

The premise

Drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega), sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) and pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) uncover a government conspiracy in their neighborhood. It's not often that a film can be accurately described as a sci-fi, mystery, action-comedy, thriller and Blaxploitation. It's a credit to Juel Taylor — here making his directorial debut — that "They Cloned Tyrone's" mishmash of genres doesn't result in a tonal mess. Rather, it's a consistently hilarious ride, where the laughs never dull the poignant, sharply observed messages at its center.

[Empire]

John Boyega plays Fontaine, a dealer who suspects something's up when he's shot dead but returns to life. More mysteries abound: why does everyone who eats Got Damn! fried chicken laugh so much? Why does the local church preach a gospel of acquiescence? And why won't Fontaine's mum leave her room? Working with sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) and '1995 Pimp of the Year' Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), Fontaine's Scooby Doo-ish investigation steers him to a trap house, where a secret elevator leads to a murky basement full of revelations. And, erm, familiar faces…

[Games Radar]

The three main leads are excellent

While Boyega is mostly tasked with being the straight man, Parris and Foxx have a field day with the material. Looking at a shelf of Nancy Drew mysteries, Foxx exclaims, "How many adventures this bitch been on?" It's one of a hundred throw-away lines he absolutely crushes. But Parris is an absolute dynamo as the brash, hilarious and force-of-nature Yo-Yo. (Anyone who saw her in Spike Lee's "Chi-Raq" knows just what a powerhouse she can be.)

[The Messenger]

Boyega, Foxx, and Parris are individually and collectively stunning as the leading trio. They take three common "hood" archetypes and humorously lean into stereotypical personas while also infusing them with rich nuance. Their palpable fear, righteous frustration, keen observations, and fluctuating levels of anger are all pitch perfect. This isn't surprising because, well, they are top-notch actors who could spin gold from a shit script. Thankfully, they didn't have to do that with "They Cloned Tyrone." There's surely some improvisation from Foxx, who delivers some very quotable one-liners. But writer/director Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier pen fantastic dialogue across the board. The frequent and very funny exchanges work in harmony with quieter, introspective moments that anchor the serious undercurrent of the film’s predicament. There are breadcrumbs galore along this journey, so keep your ears open and maybe your closed captioning on.

[The Nerdist]

This is a gigantic mash-up of genres and time periods

The time period is also a juxtaposition of different eras, with iPhones mixed in with '70s decor and, in the evil underground government lab, a retrofuturistic flair that evokes what people in the '60s thought the future would look like. The conceit of presenting this smorgasbord of time periods and genres is an intriguing one, and something I'm glad to see attempted in a feature film. There are also moments where it works — the contrast of the sleek grey, futuristic elevator opening up in the unlikeliest of places, for example, plays well. Unfortunately, moments like this are the exception rather than the rule, and the movie struggles to deliver on its vision.

[SlashFilm]

The aesthetic elements of "They Cloned Tyrone" cohere nicely, and Taylor composes surreal scenes with an eerie specificity — including one during a church's Sunday revival and another in front of a minimart, where locals hang and trade conspiracy theories. The filmmaker builds a solid portrait of a community subtly shaped by the politics of Ella Baker, the civil rights activist whose belief in working-class self-determination fueled many movements. Beneath the flash of "They Cloned Tyrone" is an idea that Taylor, a promising director, eventually gets to but could have allowed to frame the story more sharply: When everybody knows their roles, a community is an unstoppable force.

[Hollywood Reporter]

TL;DR

Screenwriter Juel Taylor makes his feature directing debut with his own co-written script; it's an odd, slightly baffling but likable piece of work.

[The Guardian]

"They Cloned Tyrone" can be heavy-handed times and runs a bit long, but the committed performances of its plucky triumvirate of stars go a long way toward the fun.

[San Francisco Chronicle]

Netflix’s latest is a shockingly-solid genre mash-up, combining the kooky class commentary of "Sorry to Bother You" with the hijinks of a Scooby-Doo mystery.

[Inverse]

Though this film isn't quite as propulsive and pointed as many of the reference points it is drawing from, with one closing twist almost dooming an experience prone to dragging, the sheer presence of Boyega and a frequently sharp story make it good fun.

[Collider]

Watch the trailer: