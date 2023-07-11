Is 'The Out-Laws' The Biggest Bomb In Netflix History? Here's What The Reviews Say

Netflix's constant stream of movies and TV shows will eventually dry up. The faucet is turned fully to "delivering content," and if the stuff we're getting weekly is like "The Out-Laws" then maybe the writer's strike is warranted just to slow down the rampant drop-off in quality.

This Adam Sandler-produced action comedy stars Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin as the new outlaw in-laws to Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev. It's out on Netflix right now, but maybe before you click on the play button, you should read these critics first.

The premise

The plot is ludicrous, but this is the sort of film where it's about hilarious antics not plausibility. Owen is the fastidious manager of a local bank. He's engaged to Parker (Nina Dobrev), a yoga teacher. She hasn't seen her parents, who she believes are missionaries, in years, while Owen's parents, played by Richard Kind and Julie Hagerty, have some issues of their own — including the ongoing mistaken-belief that Parker is a stripper. As Parker and Owen's wedding approaches, Parker's parents, Billy and Lilly, suddenly appear out of nowhere. They claim to be in town for the nuptials, but they're actually on the run from Rehan (Poorna Jagannathan), a criminal mastermind to whom they owe a considerable amount of money. Soon, Lilly is getting Owen drunk and he's spilling the vault codes to his bank.

[Observer]

As silly as that sounds, the out-laws in question, played by Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, manage to carry the concept to a few fun places, mostly because their characters — a pair of bank robbers named Billy and Lilly — truly look like they don't give a shit. Compared to their yoga-teaching daughter, Parker (Nina Dobrev), and her fiancé, Owen (Adam Devine), who's like a loaf of Wonder Bread in human form, the seniors are veritable iconoclasts — a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde with AARP subscriptions.

[Hollywood Reporter]

There's some action sprinkled in

At a certain point, this unlikely trio has defaced so many graves that even Billy, heretofore a hard-edged, rough-talking figure, lets slip a moment of agonized Catholic guilt by begging God's forgiveness. But this is also one of the few scenes that could qualify as action in a film that's billed as an action comedy, with much of the trim 95-minute runtime devoted to repetitive scenes of the characters talking about their plans more than executing them.

[Slant]

The cast is good

The cast is as impressive as its efforts are futile. Besides Brosnan, Barkin, Kind, and Hagerty, "The Out-Laws" features Poorna Jagannathan as Billy and Lilly's deranged money launderer; Michael Rooker as an alcoholic FBI agent who wears a straw boater hat in lieu of genuine eccentricity; and Lil Rel Howery as the hero's excitable, shout-y best friend, a type who's been imported straight from "Get Out." "The Out-Laws" does this sort of thing a lot, compulsively reminding you of better films you could be watching instead, from the "Ocean's" pictures and "Heat" to "Die Hard" (a snippet of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony plays when Owen gets to see the inside of the most sophisticated bank vault in town). The title even boasts a grammatically unnecessary hyphen to ensure you know which classic provided its core DNA.

[Roger Ebert]

Barkin and Brosnan are palpably too good for a project that was clearly pitched as content, but there's something to be said for watching pros playing pros. Spry and slaphappy, both actors split the difference between "What the shit am I doing here?" and "I might as well have some fun with this." And that shouldn't come as too much of a surprise: Barkin has always been an underrated and off-kilter comic dynamo, and Brosnan… well, if he can sell a line like "I thought Christmas only comes once a year," he can definitely grimace his way through a tandem skydiving scene that ends with him shouting "You're pulling on my cock!"

[IndieWire]

But it's not funny

The wittiest thing about "The Out-Laws" is its title. The film is basically "Meet the Parents" if said parents were master crooks instead of CIA operatives. That is, until it turns into a full-blown action-comedy, splashing the three-camera scenario with squibs. This allows the director Tyler Spindel, who made the somehow-worse "The Wrong Missy," to answer the burning question, "What if one of the bank robbers in Heat was dressed as Shrek?"

[The Guardian]

This is the kind of movie that resorts to Barkin’s Lilly and Brosnan’s Billy engaging in some not-so-snappy banter about James Bond, because Brosnan played James Bond, ha ha nah. The kind of movie where they thought it would be funny to stage an elaborate, crash-filled, destructive chase scene through… a cemetery. In other scenes, windows are shattered and shots are fired and a dye pack explodes and shots of booze are consumed and stunt-persons fly around while wisecracking abounds, as no one in this story seems to take any of this particularly seriously, even when lives and relationships and careers are at stake.

[Chicago Sun-Times]

TL;DR

Much of the cast seems to be having fun, but it comes at our expense.

[San Francisco Chronicle]

Frankly, it's all a bit too much.

[LA Times]

Produced by Adam Sandler, this Netflix comedy features Adam DeVine as a man who suspects his future in-laws are robbers, and it delivers more cringe than laughs.

[Wall Street Journal]

A slight comedy, but it's also raucous and kickily violent, with several laugh-in-spite-of-your-better-judgment bits.

[New York Times]

Watch the trailer: