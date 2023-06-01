Is 'The Machine' Starring Bert Kreischer And Mark Hamill A Worthy Feature Adaptation? Here's What The Reviews Say

Bert Kreischer is slowly becoming more than an internet celebrity. He started off as the most famous party-goer in America, then did stand-up and eventually got really famous doing a series of podcasts with friend and fellow comedian Tom Segura.

His claim to fame came from telling the (true) story about his nickname fabled nickname, "The Machine," and how he got it during a trip to Russia. Now, that story has gotten its own movie adaptation, and apparently it's not good.

"The Machine" released in theaters on May 26, 2023, and stars Bert Kreischer as himself, Mark Hamill as Bert's dad, Jessica Gabor, Jimmy Tatro, Iva Babic, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Nikola Duricko, Mercedes De La Cruz and Oleg Taktarov. Does Kreischer-lore make for a good feature adaptation? Here's what the review say.

The premise

"The Machine" is based on a stand-up comedy routine from Bert Kreischer, who used the details from a disastrous trip to Russia in 1998 to create a story for the stage, and one that managed to go viral, catapulting the little-known comic (and occasional basic cable show host) into some degree of online fame, helping him to achieve a devoted fanbase. Kreischer’s act involves shirtlessness and volume, and now he's being asked to lead a big screen comedy, with writers Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes ("Ma") tasked with turning the comedian into an actor, making something out of a mix of college day memories and his aggressive entertainment world persona. Oddly, "The Machine" isn't a rip-roaring laugh riot, with the picture curiously muted when it comes to insanity and pace, asking the faithful to watch the eternal frat guy manage material that has him crying multiple times and participating in Screenwriting 101 arcs of redemption and atonement. It's a movie specifically engineered to build Kreischer's brand, and he's the least appealing element in it.

[Blu-Ray]

It's Light on humor, heavy on action

Admittedly, "The Machine" runs way too long, especially for a comedy. Just as you think the film is about to reach its conclusion, it decides to chug along for another 30 minutes. The jokes still don't come frequently enough either and many of the times the film attempts to be funny by dropping a one-liner or two, it is nowhere near as effective as it should be. Further, the pacing feels all over the place. There's a subplot in the film's flashbacks regarding a potential romance between a young Kreischer and a classmate that doesn't go anywhere and also doesn't add much to the movie, especially since Kreischer's character is already married to another woman. You also don't ever feel truly emotionally attached to the characters, as the film struggles between balancing more mean-spirited and cynical humor with moments that are meant to be heartfelt that instead just feel awkward and out of place.

[Collider]

This is the worst of low brow

Kreischer is well aware that he's built a career out of making a complete ass of himself. (The fact that he owes his fortune to his willingness to publicly take his shirt off is a frequent conversation topic in "The Machine.") So it shouldn't surprise anyone but the most naive optimists that the film — which is based on his most famous stand-up bit — opts to give his audience what it wants by simply doubling down on the crassness. The comic's preexisting fans should find plenty to love — it's bound to be the cinematic event of the year for guys who base their entire personality around yelling "let's gooooooo!" But anyone who goes in hoping for any kind of literary substance would be better off just reading the nutrition facts on their Junior Mints box.

[IndieWire]

Mark Hamill steals the show

Hamill, however, is the MVP, continuing to deliver some of his best work as an older man. When he leaves the action for a spell, the energy leaves the movie. As a mean-spirited straight man to Kreischer, he embodies everything you never want to see and hear from your own parents... at least at first. But even as he must inevitably soften, it's never too much. When he's reunited with a long-lost knife, the movie briefly becomes "Stop! Or My Dad Will Stab." Decide for yourself to what degree that's a compliment.

[AV Club]

Bert's stand-up and podcasting skills don't translate. But he's still likable

Kreischer makes a point of performing with his shirt off when at all possible, something that becomes a tad strange in Russia if rather less so in Florida, where we first meet Bert and his family at a big outdoor birthday party. The man is part overbearing pater familias and part pushover, so much does he want his kids to be happy and succeed and like him. The guy seems obnoxious at first but wins a viewer over within minutes, so funny and ingratiating is he. But in the dramatic arena, the big guy is so loud and persistent that he drives those closest to him away.

[Deadline]

It's not that "The Machine" is woefully unfunny. "The Machine" earns its chuckles when scenes lean into the exceptional surrealism of an exaggerated alternate reality where the older, self-deprecating Bert Kreischer can defeat Russian mafioso types. A hapless Kreischer headshots ganglords on accident or finds his fist punched inside his foe (the funniest scene by far), or reminisces about his semester in Russia as represented by his alcohol-soaked younger self (Jimmy Tatro gets plenty of mileage from his Austin Powers impression). Kreischer's historic FSU partying habits (that inspired "National Lampoon's Van Wilder") put unfair expectations on "The Machine" — but when Kreischer unleashes the beast via vodka, like Popeye with spinach, Atencio feels more comfortable behind the camera. The "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast faithful will get some bonus laughs through scattered in-jokes.

[Paste]

TL;DR

You may wonder, if Kreischer is such a popular stand-up comedian, why he hasn't done more television and movie acting. Well.

[New York Times]

... the picture begins to adopt a generic action-movie sensibility that grows more and more tiresome as time progresses...

[Reel Film]

Honestly, the only thing less convincing than Kreischer as some kind of Everyman comedy icon, or as an ersatz action hero, is the idea that he'd have something to teach Russian mobsters about drinking vodka.

[LA Weekly]

Watch the trailer:

And the original story that inspired the movie: