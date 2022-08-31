Is Prime Video's Most Expensive Show 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

In "The Rings of Power," a new series on Prime Video, Middle-earth's second age comes to life. A prequel to the "Lord of the Rings" franchise, the show will premier on September 2, 2022.

The series is set to cover major events from the the second age of Middle-earth. How the Rings of Power were forged, Dark Lord Sauron's rise, the alliance between Elves and men, and more.

Will this further the LoTR legacy, or end up being the most expensive TV flop yet? Here's what the critics thought of the first two episodes.







What It's About

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel in the truest sense of the word. The series, which is headed by first-time showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, takes place thousands of years before the Lord of the Rings trilogy and is set to explore many of the events that laid the foundation for Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee’s fateful quest. That not only means iconic kingdoms like Gondor and Rohan have yet to be founded when The Rings of Power begins, but characters like Aragorn, Legolas, Merry, Pippin, Frodo, and Sam are also nowhere to be seen in the series. We still get a few recognizable characters, however. Immortal elves like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) are very much at the forefront of The Rings of Power, as are several important heroes who are referenced in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, including the Elven High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) and two of Gondor’s future rulers, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) and his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen).

[Inverse]

It’s a series that wants dearly to set itself apart as a fresh take on the material, right down to setting itself an entire age before the adventures of Frodo Baggins and his Fellowship. But it also does everything it can to stir our nostalgia for the Jackson films, from costume to music to overall design, which can occasionally make it like a store-brand version of the same. And yet, for all the “Game of Thrones”-lite feel, its lush production design and the promise of five seasons to tell its story makes me think there’s potential in this adventure—even if we can’t see it yet.

[RogerEbert.com]

Its emotional core, though simplistic, is just as big and openhearted. It is a forthrightly sincere show, with no room for cynicism. Everything is about Friendship or Honor or Greed or Strength, and it’d be so easy for it all to read as completely goofy if it were not utterly committed to that sincerity in every single beat. Even if that kind of unflinching earnestness isn’t to your taste, it’s impossible to say the show doesn’t achieve the emotional and tonal palette it set out to create.

[Vulture]

It Has The Potential To Get Messy

A big test for Rings of Power, though, is how it paces itself while navigating at least four or five plot lines. Somehow, a spunky young Harfoot named Nori finding a mysterious giant in a smoking crater has to be as interesting as a romance of questionable chemistry between human Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and expressionless elf Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova). The danger is ending up with a work that looks, sounds and feels as magnificent as any big-screen opus, but without the concentrated story to support it.

[CNET]

The first episode struggles slightly under the weight of establishing the world and setting up all of its threads; some of which are more interesting than others. The second episode is snappier and more engrossing. There's a thrilling (and again, impressively epic) sequence set at sea, while much of the show's early levity comes through a wonderful set of scenes between Elrond and his old dwarven friend Durin (Owain Arthur), who is upset at the Middle-earth equivalent of Elrond having left him on read. T

[BBC]

How It Differs From The Film Franchise

Where the films centered the hobbits, the show emerges from an elf’s point of view, and such a seemingly minor shift in perspective soon proves quite telling. Frodo and Sam destroyed the one ring out of duty, but their only real desire was to go home and continue their happy, peaceful lives. Frodo finds joy sitting under a tree, reading a book, while Sam wants to raise a family and drink ale by a roaring fire. Galadriel’s motivation isn’t so simple. Elves’ lives stretch on, and her quest — to exterminate evil from the Earth — is fittingly expansive in scope. There is no ticking clock. There is only ground to cover.

[IndieWire]

TL;DR

The visual splendour of this rich, gorgeous Tolkien drama will make you gawp throughout. Watch it on the largest TV you can

[The Guardian]

And despite seemingly all the money in the world, "The Rings of Power" can't quite recapture the magic bottled up in Jackson's three films. I enjoyed what I saw here, but I also kept thinking that what I really wanted to do was rewatch the movies.

[/film]





