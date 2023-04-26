Popular
believe the hype?

Why You Should Be Excited For 'The Flash' Based On These Early Reactions

Jared Russo
A handful of critics were allowed to see "The Flash" ahead of time, and the hyperbolic buzz coming out of that screening definitely made our ears perk up. The potential for this to be good is off the charts.
I am not a DC fan. I'm a big comics guy, but Marvel is my lifelong love and forte. The DC movies since Christopher Nolan botched "The Dark Knight Rises" have been absolutely uninteresting to me, are seemingly bad/pointless, and Warner Bros. as a whole has mismanaged their collection of intellectual properties, even turning their prestige game development studios Rocksteady and Monolith into factories instead of places artists work. The quality of DC products, media and entertainment has taken a nosedive over the past 15 years or so, and that sucks because there should be smarter and more dedicated people taking up that brand for the fans.

But all of that might be changing.

Based on the tweets collected below, and the word of mouth on the internet, "The Flash" might be legitimately good. Like, worth going into a theater to see. For a DC skeptic, this is shocking to hear that they got their act together and pumped out an all-time banger. Critics at Cinema Con 2023 saw an unfinished cut (sans post credits stinger) and had nothing but positive things to say outside of the Ezra Miller conversation. Ezra seems like a troubled person with some legitimate legal issues, and they're in rehab. It's a very messy and complicated situation, but we have to trudge on through it to get to the point of this post. I think I'm excited for this film now. I didn't think that was possible, but here we are.

"The Flash" is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson ("Bumblebee" and "Birds of Prey"). It stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman. It arrives in theaters June 16, 2023.

Here are the early reactions from Twitter:


