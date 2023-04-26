Why You Should Be Excited For 'The Flash' Based On These Early Reactions

I am not a DC fan. I'm a big comics guy, but Marvel is my lifelong love and forte. The DC movies since Christopher Nolan botched "The Dark Knight Rises" have been absolutely uninteresting to me, are seemingly bad/pointless, and Warner Bros. as a whole has mismanaged their collection of intellectual properties, even turning their prestige game development studios Rocksteady and Monolith into factories instead of places artists work. The quality of DC products, media and entertainment has taken a nosedive over the past 15 years or so, and that sucks because there should be smarter and more dedicated people taking up that brand for the fans.

But all of that might be changing.

Based on the tweets collected below, and the word of mouth on the internet, "The Flash" might be legitimately good. Like, worth going into a theater to see. For a DC skeptic, this is shocking to hear that they got their act together and pumped out an all-time banger. Critics at Cinema Con 2023 saw an unfinished cut (sans post credits stinger) and had nothing but positive things to say outside of the Ezra Miller conversation. Ezra seems like a troubled person with some legitimate legal issues, and they're in rehab. It's a very messy and complicated situation, but we have to trudge on through it to get to the point of this post. I think I'm excited for this film now. I didn't think that was possible, but here we are.

"The Flash" is directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson ("Bumblebee" and "Birds of Prey"). It stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman. It arrives in theaters June 16, 2023.

Here are the early reactions from Twitter:

#TheFlash is a good movie with really cringe moments. Everything with Batman & Supergirl is incredible! The Easter eggs too. But Miller's performance was annoying for me, and there's 2 of them here. The action and emotion are wonderful. The comedy is not. -Mike M #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/GM4r6XagxK — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) April 26, 2023

Caught an unfinished cut of #TheFlash and dug it quite a bit! Especially how the narrative challenges Barry to confront who he is, who he could have become, and how one’s influenced by the people in (or not in) their life.



It’s a successful mix of heartfelt coming-of-age… pic.twitter.com/CB7mTDEZXC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 26, 2023

Just watched #TheFlash at CinemaCon. It has some stuff in it you will not believe and it showcases much more of Barry Allen’s powers. It is indeed one of DC’s best and fits nicely as a bridge story between the old and new DCEU franchises. It’s also the funniest DC movie. pic.twitter.com/uDepMKVVG1 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 26, 2023

BELIEVE THE HYPE! Christopher Nolan movies aside, #TheFlashMovie is the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years that belongs in the same conversation as SUPERMAN 78 and BATMAN 89. The movie breaks incredible new ground in superhero cinema & honors DC lore of years past. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/zGkhpfjlsl — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 26, 2023

The Flash is hands down one of the best superhero films of all time. No joke, The Flash is the ultimate movie going experience as it has a little bit of everything! Action, emotion, heart, humor and plenty of nostalgia. Ezra Miller is phenomenal as dual Barry Allens. Michael… pic.twitter.com/F7SHA30vZM — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is very good, especially given how oversaturated we are with multiverse stories.



It’s a really savvy, charming take on Flashpoint that effectively wields nostalgia rather than weaponizing it. Some genuinely delightful set pieces too! pic.twitter.com/0GXZhW6vQi — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 26, 2023

I got to watch an unfinished cut of #TheFlash! 🧵



It’s an unabashedly comic book movie & a loving homage to DC film history. For a film that resets the #DCU, it also does a great job of closing the circle.



Michael Keaton’s return as #Batman is simply…PERFECT. pic.twitter.com/xlufy9CzrG — POC Culture (@POCculture) April 26, 2023

#TheFlash is fantastic. I know Ezra Miller has made a lot of mistakes but they are soooooo good in this movie. Loved Keaton, the action, humor and emotion. Andy Muschietti has crafted something special. Thumbs way up.



WB didn’t show the after the credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/J8KsdrKVwz — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2023

Damn, #TheFlash is good! It’s super inventive both visually and in concept. The dynamic of two Barry Allen’s is crazy well done.



Emotions hit me intensely hard, solid surprises, and it got me wanting to watch again and really eager to see how they follow it. Well done. pic.twitter.com/7QqiHVNAJy — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 26, 2023

DC’s #TheFlash is TREMENDOUS! Forget DC, it is without a doubt among the best superhero films ever made. An all-timer. Inventive storytelling, FANTASTIC action sequences, great cast. SO MANY nerdy details. I’m in tears at the end. Everything you want from a superhero film & more pic.twitter.com/xYSn0zuXMm — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2023

I don’t know what to say other than #TheFlash delivered more than I could have hoped. The acting is beyond great. Keaton delivers everything you want. Supergirl is my new favorite superhero? I’m genuinely shocked this movie meets and surpasses the hype. I never expected that. pic.twitter.com/PcmpJ2juZ6 — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) April 26, 2023