Is 'The Diplomat' The Next Worthy Vehicle For TV Star Keri Russell? Here's What The Reviews Say

Netflix has a new prestige political thriller drama that it hopes will become your next TV addiction. It's called "The Diplomat" (out right now), and it relies on you caring about one of two things. Either you're a really big fan of "The West Wing" or "Grey's Anatomy" because writer/showrunner Debora Cahn created this, or you're a gigantic fan of Keri Russell, the star of this new show.

There might not be enough else to hook you unless you're a sucker for anything involving the US government, but from what we read, this is another worthwhile series to dig your teeth into if you're a fan of intrigue and the relationships between nations.

What it's about

What if President Bartlett acted a little more like Meredith Grey? Or, at least, the people around him. That's the feeling of Netflix's new political drama "The Diplomat" starring Keri Russell, and it is certainly a juicy hook around which to build a series. A mix of "The West Wing" and "Grey's Anatomy" with the cheek of "House of Cards" (but not any of that series' absurd plot twists), "Diplomat" is a soapy, meaty drama worth sinking your teeth into. It isn't perhaps as lofty and ambitious as Russell's recently completed spy drama "The Americans," but sometimes you don't want too much weighing down a good binge-watch.

[USA Today]

Now [Russell] is back as the lead in a glossy, efficient thriller called "The Diplomat." She plays Kate Wyler, the US equivalent of an experienced civil servant, who is bounced by the president and his chief of staff into becoming the new ambassador in the UK. This is in the wake of a British aircraft carrier being attacked in the Middle East, causing many fatalities and inflaming all sorts of tensions between the UK, the US and Iran, which is suspected of carrying out the attack.

[The Guardian]

It's all about Keri, and for good reason

Russell is a tightly wound marvel in the role, grooving on the offbeat writing and wild emotional swings. It's a nice change, seeing an actor who's often stern and cool and collected in a more frayed and frazzled mode — while still projecting an air of worldly competence. She delivers curse words beautifully, deftly hitting each emphatic "fuck" of a sentence. (She has ample opportunity to do so in these voluble scripts.) Russell is clearly stoked by the material, the way it meanders and whizzes at once. She's having a good time, and thus so do we.

[Vanity Fair]

It is a lot to ask of her, and "The Diplomat," created by Debora Cahn, asks just as much of Keri Russell. In her first big TV job post-The Americans, she is called upon to give a pure star performance, where the entire thing rests even more on her charisma than it does on her ample dramatic gifts. She's in the majority of the scenes, and the ones where she doesn't appear tend to involve other characters talking about Kate.

[Rolling Stone]

This show has a potty mouth

Kate swears all the time. She's unafraid to scream and shout and knock shit over. She tackles a man into a bush. That man is her husband. After telling her staff a dozen times she prefers pants — enunciating each 'p' with such precision it could puncture a bullet-proof vest — Kate spots a rack of beautiful gowns in her office and lets out an exasperated 'for f—k’s sake!' Kate is also very good at her job, and watching her go about her duties makes for scintillating television by itself.

[Indie Wire]

It's the second coming of Sorkin-era political intrigue

The series is superb at exploring the context of diplomacy. Cahn's background as a writer-producer on "The West Wing" serves her tremendously well when it comes to illustrating elements of protocol in ways that are at once expositional and dramatic. The show is deeply invested in the optics of a position that, in a different moment, might be all optics. It's a job at the intersection of politics and hospitality, so Kate has to learn day-to-day lessons on how much power she does or doesn't have, which people she's allowed to call directly, what intermediaries are acceptable and just how many simple things can instigate an uproar.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Debora Cahn, who created this show, has worked on "The West Wing" and "Homeland," and the DNA of both shows is easy to spot. "The Diplomat" has "The West Wing's" fondness for process nerds and playful dialogue — it's often quite funny, especially in its little moments among co-workers. It has Homeland's exploration of international diplomacy and its complexities. But interestingly, the publicity around the show has not emphasized Cahn's work on "Grey's Anatomy," where she was nominated for an Emmy.

[NPR]

TL;DR

A political thriller laced with romance and written, with some success, in an Aaron Sorkinesque high-comic, high-velocity style.

[New York Times]

The series spurns the opportunity to provide a considered look at international relations in favor of a generic and improbably-plotted yarn.

[Financial Times]

Though fast-paced and bingeable, “The Diplomat” never really lands on a consistent tone, struggling to find the right balance between its biting social commentary and attempts at grounded bureaucratic drama, which often clashes with the characters’ irreverent banter and sexy interoffice dalliances.

[Variety]

Watch the trailer: