Has Guy Ritchie Returned To Form With His New Movie 'The Covenant'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Guy Ritchie is best known for "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" and "Snatch" which are some of our favorite action comedies. Ever since then, it's been a weird career for the English filmmaker. Some ups, some downs and of course he married Madonna (good for him!).

His latest is a war film set in Afghanistan called, officially, "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant" not to confuse anyone with the other movie called "The Covenant." Reactions are mixed-to-positive depending on who you ask, so we collected some snippets from critics reviews as usual for you to read and suss out if you want to see this one in a theater, on a streaming service later on or never. It launches April 21, 2023.

What it's about

The story follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim) after receiving intel on a Taliban factory that serves as an explosive's hub for its members. The intuitive Ahmed senses an inevitable ambush, which proves to be the start of a dangerous journey of survival. With their backs against the wall, Ahmed goes to great lengths to save Kinley's life. However, after his recovery and return to the U.S., Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America even though they were promised so. After sleepless nights, Kinley realizes there's only one thing he can do: He must repay his debt by returning to Afghanistan and fulfill the promise himself.

[Screen Rant]

[The film] follows Sergeant John, who on his last tour of duty in Afghanistan is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed, who risks his own life to carry an injured John across miles of grueling terrain to safety. The script, credited to Guy Ritchie and the team of Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, has no take whatsoever on the war itself. The scope of what is covered is very narrow, just a few soldiers at the beginning, then dwindling to just the two lead characters. The audience gets no insight on what any of them think about the war or its morality. They seem to be only concerned with the tasks at hand. Words like "traitor" are bandied about, with no nuance given to the complexity of the situation.

[AV Club]

Guy Ritchie put his name in the title for a reason

Ritchie's name was reportedly added to the title because there is already a film in existence called "The Covenant." But that sounds like an awfully thin reason to suddenly convert Ritchie into a marquee legend, and, in fact, there's a better reason. Against all odds, he has become one of the best directors working. "The Covenant" isn't another Ritchie underworld caper. It's an Afghanistan war drama, and if you're wondering whether he has made a combat film in some version of the Ritchie style (jazzy violence, fast-break comic-strip dialogue, needle drops), the answer is no. He has put his confectionary flamboyance on hold. "The Covenant" unveils something new: Ritchie the contempo classicist. We're seeing a born-again filmmaker.

[Variety]

Some twenty years into Hollywood’s modern Middle Eastern war films, it becomes increasingly difficult to excuse continued flaws, like the reduction of entire peoples purely to the context of their invaders, and their own allegiances therein. However, Ritchie’s entry into the genre breathes stylistic life and bombast into what hasn’t felt like a cinematic event in over a decade. He earns having his name appear alongside the title.

[Indiewire]

"The Covenant" ultimately tries to do too much as Ritchie leans on old habits, attempting to characterize Kinley's platoon members one by one before the inevitable downsizing of two main characters happens. In a movie about Kinley and Ahmed's bond, a lot of time is spent establishing elements that lack intended payoffs in later scenes. "The Covenant" is best whenever Kinley and Ahmed are alone, weathering insurmountable odds, fleeing from Taliban hunters with weapons free. In fact, the movie is successful in these moments – more than expected. The camaraderie between Gyllenhaal and Salim transcends cultures, taking a stance on war stories that don't peg entire countries as enemies. They’re the reason "The Covenant" doesn’'t capsize by the end, even if Ritchie eventually indulges bad habits learned from other contemporary American war stories that make it all about glory.

[IGN]

Dar Salim is a revelation

Salim, in his first major role in an American movie, owns the screen. An Iraqi-born Danish actor, he has magnificent confidence. He can remain relatively still and yet suggest, through his eyes, that his character is someone honest, principled and formidable. Salim is Gyllenhaal’s match as an actor, just as Ahmed is the sergeant’s match as a man.

[SF Chronicle]

Gyllenhaal and Iraq-born Danish actor Salim are well matched in what's at heart a two-man show, resulting in a solid, satisfying war thriller that spreads its attention evenly between hellish combat and resilient humanity. The sobering footnote that the Taliban seized back control of the Kabul government almost immediately after the withdrawal of American troops underscores the film's welcome reluctance to glorify its subject matter.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Dar Salim gives an excellent turn as Ahmed: he's insubordinate but not belligerent, vengeance-driven but measured. He's a character that suffers no fools, and it’s engaging to watch his growing mutual trust with Kinley. When it's up to Ahmed to save the latter (and to be clear, it's not from loyalty … he wants his family's ticket out), Salim sells the hardship well — and there's a lot of it. The rest of the film's players ably serve their roles as well, with The Boys standout Antony Starr and Jonny Lee Miller adding charismatic oomph in their limited screentime.

[Inverse]

TL;DR

"The Covenant" is rah-rah for the machine of never-ending war. The film bangs the drum loudly on behalf of American exceptionalism.

[Slant]

Mostly, though, the movie reveals the surprising degree to which Ritchie's most recognizable traits as a filmmaker, for better or worse, come from his screenplays as much as his flashy direction. Here, working from such familiar modern-warfare sentiment, his flash-bang technique becomes just another Hollywood grunt.

[Paste]

"The Covenant" is not an Oliver Stone-like damnation of the war experience. For Ritchie, war is quite grand, and a great way for dudes to get to know each other. On that shallow level, I suppose it functions. Beyond that, it may disappoint.

[Slash Film]

Watch the trailer: