Is 'The Boogeyman' Scary Or Not? Here's What The Reviews Say

The wide range of quality across the many Stephen King adaptations goes from the greatest horror of all time (Kubrick's "The Shining") to absolutely terrible (too many to count). This latest attempt is somewhere in the middle, according to critics. Some think it's scary and effective, and others just see through the metaphors and ask "why." But if you need more convincing to go out to theaters this weekend, let these snippets sway you off the fence.

"The Boogeyman" (not to be confused with several other versions of the same name, or the wrestler called that) releases on June 2, 2023. It stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair and David Dastmalchian.

The premise

Like the traditional form of the mythical being, the Boogeyman here often hides in closets and underneath beds. But in a twist that’s in line with so much contemporary horror, it also specifically targets "the hurt and vulnerable." In this case, it’s 10-year-old Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) and her 16-year-old sister, Sadie (Sophie Thatcher), whose psychiatrist father, Will (Chris Messina), is emotionally unavailable in the wake of his wife’s recent death in a car accident.

[Slant]

Presumably, "based on a short story by Stephen King" is a boost at the box office for movies. Sadly, it’s not a guarantee of quality. Ever seen "The Mangler?" No? Probably for the best. "The Boogeyman" carries on that unfortunate tradition. It’s a pretty bad movie — not particularly scary, not easy to follow, not a bit of fun. But it’s also weird. It is, we learn in the credits, indeed based on the King story of the same name, from his 1978 collection "Night Shift." Sort of. A couple of the characters in the film share names with characters from the book, and one of them does similar things.

[AZ Central]

Based on a short story by King that was included in his "Night Shift" collection, the film, which takes considerable liberties with its source material, is an intimate tale largely revolving around three characters: Will (Chris Messina), his teenage daughter Sadie (Sophie Thatcher, "Yellowjackets") and her younger sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair, "Obi-Wan Kenobi"). The trio are still in shock from the recent loss of the children’s mother, who died in an automobile accident, and live in the sort of old, weatherworn house that fairly demands to be haunted.

[Hollywood Reporter]

The two leads are memorable, even if the movie itself is not

Sophie Thatcher makes a tremendous effort to sustain the high level of Sadie’s unrelenting terror, sorrow, and desperation. Sadie’s motherly affection toward younger sister Sawyer presents the backbone, and Vivien Lyra Blair’s palpable fear and precociousness solidify the audience’s allegiances for the family straight away. A scene-stealing Marin Ireland enters the equation at the right moment to liven up Sadie’s quest to understand what’s happening in her house, heralding the film’s most visually impressive action-heavy sequence.

[Bloody Disgusting]

Savage has been hit, then miss. But with "The Boogeyman," he confirms his skills for suspense and sensational scares. A pair of sisters who aren't precious, but are instead validly volatile, ground the supernatural tale in a familiar reality. Blair brings an authentic flare of childish tantrums and terror, but Thatcher shoulders the film as a teen grappling not only with angst and grief, but also with the all-too-real limitations of her fumbling father. Amid the scares, these two young actresses create a bond that binds us to them emotionally, making their peril all the more electrifying.

[Mashable]

They show the Boogeyman, and it's disappointing

And yet, while Savage’s film unmasks our monstrous baddie early (and, yes, it sure looks like a cousin of the "Quiet Place" aliens, whatever that’s worth), the perimeters of this seemingly ancient evil remain murky — we know it doesn’t like the light, but what’s the deal with the water everywhere? does it feed on grief or neglect? is it a spider, and if not, what’s the deal with the damn webs? and, really, why can’t someone just turn on some goddamn lights?

[IndieWire]

But the problem with griefer movies is that, because their monsters are all metaphors, anything resembling a conventional climax — with escalating action and external conflict — is completely pointless. These tales are about processing trauma, so regardless of the events that occur, they can only end with people consumed by that trauma, learning to live with it or going to therapy. The understandable urge to have protagonists fight their inner monster in a visceral way, in physical altercations with cool booby traps and/or flame throwers, in order to symbolize a victory over mental health issues, is a waste of time. The audience already understands that shooting a metaphor with a shotgun or electrifying it in a swimming pool isn’t going to accomplish anything.

[The Wrap]

TL;DR

They actually found a way to make the Boogeyman not scary.

[The Daily Beast]

Good but not great, "The Boogeyman" vividly reminds viewers what it’s like to be afraid of the dark — but for better or worse, the effect doesn’t linger once the lights come back on.

[Variety]

Tense, vicious, and sometimes just a little bit mean, this is a perfect film to watch with the lights off.

[AV Club]

