Is 'The Blackening' A Bloody Good Time? Here's What The Reviews Say

Hollywood is in an extremely weird place; streaming services have become the new home for comedies and romances while theaters are heavily relying on big IP tentpoles from the worlds of action and horror. It's also increasingly hard to get something out that's not a prequel or sequel, or already has a franchise attached to its name. Original ideas are harder to find and good ones are even rarer. Are all of these observations new? Of course not! This is broken record logic, but we still have to cherish when something as unique as "The Blackening" comes along in theaters.

This horror satire with an all-black cast has gotten some very funny trailers, and from what critics have to say, it's a success. "The Blackening" is directed by Tim Story ("Barbershop," "Fantastic Four," "Ride Along") and stars Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, Dewayne Perkins, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah and Yvonne Orji.

It comes out on June 16, 2023. Here's what the critics have to say.

The premise

Director Tim Story's slasher "The Blackening" has a killer premise: if all of the characters are Black, who dies first? In the adaptation of 3peat's Comedy Central short, co-writers Dewayne Perkins and Tracy Oliver strand a group of friends at a remote cottage in the woods for Juneteenth (yes holiday horror!). Unbeknownst to them, the weekend is more than just a reunion: they're being pitted against a Machiavellian game master intent on deciphering their level of Blackness in order to kill them in the appropriate order.

[Bloody Disgusting]

In MRC's "The Blackening," a group of young adults venture into the woods for a Juneteenth celebration reunion. Over ten years after college, these friends (and Clifton played by "Coming 2 America's" Jermaine Fowler) catch up on the ways everyone has changed and the ways they've stayed the same.

[Black Girl Nerds]

It takes jabs at common horror and racial tropes

Of course, there are also deeper themes at work. If the short merely lampooned the lazy convention of Black characters being killed off early in horror films — an indication of their lesser importance in comparison to the white characters (and the more-famous white actors who played them) — the feature's satire casts a wider net, using the trope as a springboard to examine racism across the culture. Bi-racial Allison (Grace Byers) feels picked on by her friends because she is "not as Black" as them, while some of the bigger laughs come from the characters getting angry when someone responds to this terrifying situation by behaving like a white person would in a horror film. (Do not even think about suggesting that these friends split up to better their odds of not dying.) But the dark barbs go beyond picking on cinematic tenets, encompassing everything from police brutality to Donald Trump and highlighting all the ways Black Americans feel imperilled in the world.

[Screen Daily]

The terrific ad tagline of "The Blackening" ("We can't all die first") is, of course, a reference to a long-standing trope and eye-rolling gripe: that the Black character in a horror film always dies first. But the real joke is how a perception like that one has become part of popular culture. The Blackening game keeps testing the characters' knowledge of trivia, with brain-teasers like: Name the five Black actors who appeared on "Friends." By the time they're trying to answer that one, the movie is getting us to chortle at the bitter irony of it all — that though a renegade pop scholasticism binds these characters as surely at it does the horror geeks of the "Scream" films, in a way it carries more urgency here, since every piece of trivia channels issues of inclusion vs. being on the outside looking in. It's a tribute to "The Blackening" that it invites everyone in the audience to feel included in its diabolically socially competitive, naughty-clever games.

[Variety]

This film wears its inspirations on its sleeve

The influences in "The Blackening" range from from "Friends" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to "Get Out," with references to both the sunken place and "The Shining" sketch from "Key and Peele." It interrogates the idea of Blackness, and the stupid attempts made to quantify it. Embracing clichés and stereotypes, and then twisting them, allows the film to examine Blackness: Does being a gay Black man makes you less Black than someone who says the N-word more often? Or someone who once belonged in a gang?

[Indie Wire]

One thing I loved was how creative they were with the kills. Furthermore, the uniqueness of the kills with people that had no clue how to kill people was a nice little touch, too. Often, out of nowhere in horror movies, we see the ordinary stranger become John Wick, but in this, we had several kills that "accidentally" happened, which was beautiful.

[Hidden Remote]

TL;DR

The horror satire continues the wry, bloody tradition of "Get Out."

[The Globe and Mail]

With elements of "Scary Movie," "Scream," "Saw" and "The Most Dangerous Game," "The Blackening" is a hilarious good time that calls out every trope of the genre.

[Scariest Things]

But veteran director Tim Story ("Barbershop," "Shaft") knows to keep the camera where the joke is in everybody's face — and the pace quick enough for "The Blackening" to skip along its well-worn path, making merry and making scary the way of many a Wayans Brother did before them.

[Rogers Movie Nation]

