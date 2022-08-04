bonesaw is ready
The Best Films Coming To Streaming In August 2022
The Lede
The upstanding, fine folks at Polygon have given us a list of the 15 best films coming to all the major streaming services this month, and while we won't list them all, definitely check out their write-up for all the picks. If you just want some quick hits on the biggest stuff, we got you covered.
Key Details
- "Under the Skin" and "Ex Machina" are on HBO Max.
- "Uncut Gems" moves from Netflix to Peacock.
- The Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy is on Netflix.
- "Prey" comes to Hulu this month.
- "Face/Off" is on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus.