The Best Films Coming To Streaming In August 2022
Hope you like Macho Man Randy Savage in a steel cage match with Spider-Man, because that is the best you're getting this month!

The upstanding, fine folks at Polygon have given us a list of the 15 best films coming to all the major streaming services this month, and while we won't list them all, definitely check out their write-up for all the picks. If you just want some quick hits on the biggest stuff, we got you covered.

  • "Under the Skin" and "Ex Machina" are on HBO Max.
  • "Uncut Gems" moves from Netflix to Peacock.
  • The Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy is on Netflix.
  • "Prey" comes to Hulu this month.
  • "Face/Off" is on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount Plus.

