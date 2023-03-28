Is Apple's Movie About 'Tetris' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

We were taken aback when we heard they were making a movie out of "Tetris." Then we found out it was about the creation and subsequent global takeover, and felt much better about the project.

Apple acquired the rights to Jon S. Baird's film "Tetris," a biographical movie about Henk Rogers, the Dutch video game designer and entrepreneur who was instrumental in distributing the game all around the world. The film premiered at the South by Southwest Festival, and will release on Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023. It stars Taron Egerton as Rogers, alongside Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Ken Yamamura and others. Is the film worth your time, or should you just go back to playing the game on your phone? Here's what the reviews say.







What it's about

The story starts in ’80s Las Vegas, where Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), a Dutch national raised in New York and living in Japan, is trying to sell his game, Go, at a convention. His efforts to corral passersby are, to put it bluntly, unsuccessful. Not only is Henk competing with the city and its promise of slot-machine riches, but he’s stationed next to a far more gripping game: "Tetris." The falling tetriminoes, which must be turned and flipped to create a complete line, have even stolen his salesgirl, who floated to the next station and never returned.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Time for the history: "Tetris" was created by a Soviet government employee named Alexey Pajitnov (played in the film by Russian star Nikita Efremov, who looks distractingly like “Point Break” remake star Luke Bracey). It was such a lo-fi hit with his countrymen — this thing got shared on floppy disks — that when Andromeda Software head Robert Stein (Toby Jones, doing a lot with a little) came sniffing around, Russia let him license it. And then he licensed it to eventually disgraced media moguls Robert Maxwell (Roger Allam) and his striving son Kevin (Anthony Boyle). And then Henk thought he had the license.

[Indiewire]

Taron Egerton is sympathetic enough as Henk Rogers, a Dutch-born American video game developer based out of Japan in the 1980s. At an expo he catches a glimpse of "Tetris," a new game conquering the Soviet Union, and he knows it holds his future. He bets his own livelihood on brokering a deal with stone-faced communist bureaucrats to bring the game to the West before a competing group of uncaring British Tory fat cats and their Mitteleuropean advance man can.

[TV Guide]







Taron Egerton is precisely the star this movie needs

As much of the movie consists of Henk bouncing from one business meeting to another contract negotiation, "Tetris" director Jon S. Baird faced a major obstacle in keeping this seemingly banal string of events entertaining. In combating the threatening tedium of business, business, business, his secret weapon is the Welsh actor who's brought unflinching verve to the working-class superspy of "Kingsman," the plucky underdog of "Eddie the Eagle," and the blinding charisma of Elton John in "Rocketman."

[Mashable]

For the story to work, we have to care about the characters, so producer Matthew Vaughn (whose flashy fingerprints we can feel all over this film) enlists “Kingsman” star Taron Egerton to play Dutch-Indonesian entrepreneur Henk Rogers, a Japan-based family man who puts his life savings into Tetris. It’s an unconventional and slightly clunky choice to introduce our hero in an investment meeting, but Baird wants us to like the little guy he dubs “Player 1,” and Egerton has the affability to deliver key exposition while trying to convince the bank to back his vision.

[Variety]







It's more than just video game history

Much like "Rocky IV," this is a movie that tries to tie the fall of the Soviet Union to a singular event involving an American protagonist. Rather than something simple like punching the perfect boxer and giving a powerful speech that ends the Cold War, however, "Tetris" draws a connection between the sale of the rights to the game, the opening of Russia to commerce, and fears of becoming too capitalist, and the feeling of the imminent fall of the Soviet Union that causes chaos amongst those in power, who seek only to fill their pockets as the rats flee the ship. It makes for a compelling theme, one that Baird manages to weave into the story in order to add some interesting context without detracting from the thrills and the crowd-pleasing excitement.

[Slashfilm]

Unexpectedly, the film lands pretty firmly in thriller territory, which turns a typical biopic into an entertaining nailbiter. Obviously, we know the game makes it out of Russia and into consoles across the world, so we’re comfortable going on the ride knowing the outcome — but that doesn’t make the ride any less fun. The stakes are high and the consequences are real. It feels as much like an intense political drama as it does a creation myth or a story of fierce determination in the face of innovation. Even when you think the nearly two-hour film might start to feel like a bit of a drag, Baird fires things up and ignites your investment yet again.

[Inverse]

"Tetris" is an improbable and ridiculous movie about the first Russian video game to break through the Iron Curtain and into the global mainstream. Director Jon S. Baird does his darndest to make legal paperwork drama into something we might find thrilling, and does succeed at livening up what could have been a montage of boardroom discussions into a jet-setting and dangerously daring adventure that heavily emphasizes the “based on” in “based on a true story.”

[IGN]







There are a lot of 8-bit era references

This is partly achieved through Baird’s eye-catching meta device of having 8-bit graphics dance around the screen, complementing and at times blending with the action. Although a tad overused, this has the handy effect of diffusing the reality, allowing us to accept more readily, for example, the spy-thriller preposterousness of Henk getting into a frantic car chase with the KGB hot on his heels, as the screeching vehicles dissolve into retro computer animation and back again.

[Empire]







TL;DR

"Tetris" (the movie) is a light, entertaining time, powered in large part by Egerton’s winning performance as Henk Rogers.

[Screen Crush]

"Tetris" finds its fun in the details of contracts and the specifics of deal-making, realizing that even when it’s not on a screen in your hands, it’s all one big game.

[The Guardian]

Ah, "Tetris." The beloved puzzle game that is effortlessly entertaining, dangerously addictive, and the source of a cutthroat conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union. Wait, what?

[Paste]







Watch the trailer: