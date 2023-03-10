Critics Watched The First Few Episodes Of 'Ted Lasso' Season Four. What Do The Reviews Look Like?

What started as a commercial for NBC turned into one of the most successful comedies (and surprises) in TV history. "Ted Lasso" is back and the review embargo has lifted for its first four episodes. There was some backlash to the second season, but so far the word on the street says the show is pointing back in the right direction.

Picking up from where we left off with Ted

Ted Lasso is a mess. From the first frame of season three through its fourth episode (the last provided for review), Jason Sudeikis’ upbeat football coach is adrift, downtrodden, and asking for help. His wife and son remain 4,000 miles away. His panic attacks haven’t magically dissipated, though he is receiving treatment from Dr. Fieldstone (Sarah Niles). But the nagging concern for the perpetually unbothered optimist is a bit bigger than any one thing. It’s a question both familiar to everyone and specific to an individual; a question broader than a simple answer can provide, yet one that often requires decisive action to settle.

[Indiewire]

The opening episode of "Ted Lasso’s" third season is best described as an existential crisis for the perpetually chipper coach. While he maintains a positive demeanor — it’s basically his entire personality — the cracks have been showing for some time, from his struggle to deal with a changing family back home in Kansas to his inability to manage his talented former assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed). An important plot thread in season 2 was Ted embracing his therapist Dr. Fieldstone (Sarah Niles) and trying to deal with these problems in a more serious way. Early on in the premiere episode, we see Ted is still checking in with her, putting in the work.

[The Verge]

Balancing darker themes with a light tone and humor

Overall, season three (or, at least, the four episodes provided for review) does strike a lighter tone than its predecessor. That's not to say there aren't moments that threaten to dim the show's overarching theme of hope — Ted continues to weather the occasional symptom of his anxiety, as well as navigate the complications of being a single dad thousands of miles away from his son. That being said, "Ted Lasso" has always been an ultimately optimistic series. It's that heartwarming emotion that each episode leaves you with, even if the journey to finding or recovering positivity can sometimes still be longer than the characters, or those of us watching at home, expect it to be.

[Collider]

Mental health remains a large part of "Ted Lasso" season three, with Ted continuing to speak with therapist Sharon (Sarah Niles) as he processes his panic attacks and his divorce. The show's treatment of these scenes is sensitive and sorrowful, as we see how Ted's overly cheery exterior masks a deep sadness that he is still reckoning with. Any time his jokes or lessons feel too saccharine, as is the case with a team field trip in the very first episode, there's a constant sense that Ted is overcompensating for his own stresses and fears.

[Mashable]

Brett Goldstein and Nick Mohammed shine

Just because we’ve spent two years watching Goldstein, or at least Roy Kent, swearing at men, women and children alike doesn’t mean that the new season isn’t packed with some of my favorite Roy Kent obscenities. I offer “Fuck yeah, Princess Diaries” out-of-context as just one of several gems.

Mohammed is great as Nate battles for what’s left of his soul. Dunster continues to make Jamie’s hero turn more believable than it should be. After picking up a well-deserved Emmy nomination for the second season, Jimoh is a forgotten man in the early going here, but whatever material he’s given is a reminder of why audiences and Rebecca fell for his character.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

So it's no surprise that the conflict between Ted and Nate takes center stage in the premiere. But the issue — and it is solely limited to the premiere episode — is that Nate's shift into nastiness, first glimpsed in the back half of the second season and still very much on display at the start of this one, is far less nuanced and complex than so many of the characterizations on this show. Many of the characters — not all, but most of them — are fully realized and three-dimensional, so that even side characters feel grander than one-note. But Nate is doing a solid job of hiding his internal impostor syndrome, and instead acting a lot like his new boss Rupert.

[Slashfilm]

They turned recurring characters into season regulars!

"Lasso" has a crowded cast and five different subplots in any given episode, but in season three many of the recurring characters have been upgraded to regulars. That includes Rupert, soft-spoken player Colin (Billy Harris) and journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance). They are all excellent additions, particularly Crimm, who joins the Richmond locker room to write a book about the team and vacillates between roles as a sardonic interloper and a bit of a girl Friday for the team.

[USA Today]

Of course, this does not change the fact that a new player does join the team. Zava, played by Maximilian Osinski, is a superstar who leaves many bewildered but all in awe — and yet his presence serves more as a centrifuge that sets every character around him spinning. Some of the sillier gags include his character and others' reaction to him, but the show is careful to pull itself back from the edge most of the time.

[Screen Rant]

TL;DR

An optimistic, funny, intriguing start to what could be "Ted Lasso’s" final season. Like Trent Crimm of The Independent, you can’t help but root for him.

[Empire]

"Ted Lasso" season three starts rough, but it does find its footing by episode four. It’s the worst season so far to date, but there is enough there for fans to hope — if not “BELIEVE” (har, har) — in a triumphant conclusion to the season. We’ll just have to wait and see.

[Decider]

Third (and maybe final?) season of Apple TV+’s charming megahit proves more can sometimes be less.

[Rolling Stone]

