Do You Even Need To Read The Reviews For 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' To Know If You're Going To See It?

The Associated Press said it best in their review of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie":

April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain. But it is also, if I check the clock, Mario Time.

Truly, the best way to start a review of a children's movie based on a beloved cartoon character from the most popular video game franchise. Lilacs out of the dead land. Amazing.

Anyways, the reviews are out for this new animated Mario film, and it's already in theaters by the time you're reading this (the review embargo dropped very late which means critics only were allowed to release their reviews a few hours before the film hit theaters). It stars Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key.

So did we have to wait 30 years for another dud? Some say yes, some say no. Here's what the reviews say.

The premise of the movie and the context for the adaptation

Desperate to make a name and a buck, Mario and Luigi discover an underground system that plunges them into another realm: The Mushroom Kingdom, ruled by the beautiful Princess Peach (the ethereal Anya Taylor-Joy). Her domain is targeted by the evil Bowser (a glorious Jack Black), whose desperation to wed Peach is absurdly and comically potent with an incel’s desperation. With Luigi kidnapped (and not Peach — hey, a twist!), Mario teams with Peach to forge an alliance with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) and save this inexplicably bizarre world.

[Inverse]

It is of course based on the global video game phenomenon, born in the 80s, from Kyoto-based gaming giant Nintendo, with its wackily eccentric idea of Italian-American plumbers Mario and Luigi. They are called the "Super Mario Bros", even though "Mario" is not their surname – like Dostoevsky inventing a videogame called The Brothers Dimitri. This movie revives the ancient and surreal quest undertaken by Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), Brooklyn plumbers who only do the silly and borderline-offensive cod Italian voice for their cheesy TV ad.

[The Guardian]

After the debacle that was the 1993 live-action "Super Mario Brothers" movie adaptation, the creators of the new animated version clearly felt the need to restore the faith of the wildly popular video game's legions of fans. While devoted players will weigh in on whether the film fulfills that goal sufficiently, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" feels like a labor of love that should easily weather any nitpicking from purists. It should also prove a major cash cow for co-producers Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, with sequels and spin-offs virtually guaranteed.

[The Hollywood Reporter]

The Chris Pratt casting and VO performance debate rages on

Its comfortable mediocrity is no better captured than in its choice to cast Chris Pratt – the current face of generic, easy-to-market heroism – in the starring role. Pratt, it should be said, is perfectly capable of the sort of outsized performance Mario needed, having previously turned in himbos of equal, puppyish élan in "The Lego Movie" and "Guardians of the Galaxy." But the Pratt called upon here is of the blandly sincere, hire-a-hero variety, delivering lines like "let’s-a-go!" and "mamma mia!" with all the vigor of a contractual obligation and not a trace of Italian.

[Independent]

Although that reads like an impressive array of acting talent, the voices in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" are depressingly underutilized. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic seem to have made the calculus that the true stars here are Mario and the rest of the Nintendo character library, and utilized their actors accordingly. Chris Pratt brought so much personality to the role of Emmet in "The LEGO Movies;" here he alternates between generic line readings and an imitation of Mario’s more high-pitched, stereotypically Italian video game voice. (The voice actor who portrays Mario and Luigi in Nintendo's games, Charles Martinet, is on hand for a cameo.)

[Screen Crush]

They nailed the details and lovingly tribute to the games in the right way

Perhaps the film’s greatest asset is its clever reliance on the treasure trove of IP that Nintendo has to offer. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (the duo behind Teen Titans Go!) string together Easter eggs and witty references in a quantity that rivals Steven Spielberg’s 2018 adventure "Ready Player One;" Mario eats at "Punch-Out Pizza," an "antique store" in Toadstool Kingdom sells pixelated coins, Donkey Kong is introduced with the DK Rap, and a duel between DK and Mario is attended by a hoard of past Kongs. The "Super Mario 64" eel, King Bomb-omb, Baby Luigi, and Rosalina’s blue Luma all make appearances. The film includes sequences that look like the old side-scroll Mario games and it even pays homage to the "Mario Kart 64" Rainbow Road shortcut. The most ingenious element of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie", however, is easily the score from Brian Tyler, which brilliantly ties in dozens of iconic sound cues from the games with ’80s chart toppers and fresh new music. For those with even a passing familiarity with Nintendo, watching the film is like cosplaying as the Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme.

[AV Club]

Illumination has proven itself by now in the animation sphere, but they come to the plate with obvious pride and care on this property, giving fans vibrant and immersive visuals that recall both the original games and a sense of the studio’s own, now-signature style. The different worlds of the film — the Mushroom Kingdom, the Jungle Kingdom, Bowser’s Kingdom, and more — are all so rich and full of life. There is a sense of realism within the film's bubbly portrayal of Brooklyn just as much as there is endless whimsy and a sense of competitive bliss riding along the Rainbow Road. These are landscapes you want to dive into from your seat, enticing and inviting throughout the entire film.

[The Wrap]

But even if it's not your thing, everyone should find a way to coexist with this franchise very quickly. Because it's hard to see a future where we don't get a lot more of these. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is a true masterclass in exploiting juicy IP, building out an intricate-yet-familiar world that's littered with video game Easter eggs that could set up other movies. A spin-off film about Rogen's Donkey Kong has been rumored for a while, and it seems inevitable that another half dozen have been sketched out on a whiteboard somewhere.

[IndieWire]

It's perfectly entertaining or painfully cromulent, depending on who you ask

There have been approximately 50 movies based on video games, and most of them are terrible. I've had limited patience even for the ones that "work," like the coolly depersonalized "Resident Evil" series or that first "Lara Croft" film. It's not that I'm hostile to video games; it's that the game and film mediums are so different. Then again, not all video games are the same — the funky nihilist hellscapes of "Grand Theft Auto" couldn't be further removed from the interactive innocence of the Mario franchise. Mario presides over a digital playground that lifts the spirit to a place of split-second wonder, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" stays true to that. Its ingenuity is infectious. You don't have to be a "Mario" fan to respond to it, but the film is going to remind the millions who are why they call it a joystick.

[Variety]

Matthew Fogel, the screenwriter, has done an efficient job of linking the various references, but the film has an astonishing lack of jokes, twists, memorable lines, exhilarating stunts, touching emotional moments, and anything else that might engage any viewer who isn't playing spot-the-allusion. As slick and corporate as "The Super Mario Bros Movie" is, it has a first-draft laziness that's rare in big-screen animation.

[BBC]

For every satisfyingly spooky bit with a re-animating Dry Bones, there's a scad of critters that are passed over in a traveling montage that feels like a joyless checklist. Most painful, the action scenes — while popping with references to the games — never score the jolting rush of actually playing them. In a kids' movie so brightly colored it's an actual eyesore, there's no chance the heroic brothers will truly fall. So the stakes aren't life or death or win or lose. It's all blandly inevitable.

[Mashable]

TL;DR

It's a 92-minute injection of kid-friendly joy that whizzes by fast enough to keep adults from getting enraged or bored.

[The Atlantic]

It's-a series of Easter eggs in search of a story. The film feels like it's content to check-off to-do notes and scratch the viewer's nostalgia itch.

[Slant]

The "Super Mario Bros. Movie" is not ruined by Chris Pratt's Mario. Visually astounding yet shallow, Nintendo's animated blockbuster evokes the excitement of Mario World but could've been played more methodically.

[Rolling Stone]

With an ending clearly setting up further adventures to come, "The Super Mario Bros." is a solid kickoff to a new chapter in this enduring, multi-platform franchise.

[Chicago Sun Times]

