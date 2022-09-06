Does Shia LaBeouf's Melodramatic Performance In 'Padre Pio' Ruin The Movie? Here's What The Reviews Say

Shia LaBeouf stars in “Padre Pio,” a new movie from Abel Ferrara about the rise of fascism in Italy following World War I. Though “stars” might be wording it too strongly: per critics’ reviews so far, LaBeouf’s role isn’t as substantial as viewers might have hoped, and the movie ends up being a muddled commentary on a cultural moment that gets lost in translation.

Here’s what the reviews say.

The Film Is Set In Southern Italy Post-WWI

Ferrara and screenwriter Maurizio Braucci (Gomorrah, Martin Eden) commence the story in the aftermath of the First World War. The streets of San Giovanni Rotondo are filled with homecoming soldiers. The injured veterans are welcomed back in a giddy excitement reflected in the roving swirl of handheld camerawork. Some of the soldiers have lost limbs, others are blinded. The question soon arises of what all their sacrifices have been for if nothing is to change. Young priest Pio (LaBeouf) arrives.

[Screen Daily]

Played by Shia LaBeouf with a permanently pained expression and a beard like a disintegrating doormat, Pio is tortured by demonic visions and apparently also the business of having to take confession from his hapless flock, at whom he ends up screaming profanities on a number of occasions.

[The Telegraph]

The Messaging Is Clumsy At Best

The problem here is that [Abel Ferrara is] trying to tackle a very thorny and complex time in Italian history, when the trauma of the First World War led to extreme political factions on both the left and right. It was a period of unrest during which Padre Pio was linked to members of Italy’s burgeoning Fascist movement, with some claiming he was an early supporter of Mussolini. Such issues are handled by the director and co-writer Maurizio Braucci with all the subtlety of a cartoon for preschoolers — it’s 1920s Italian politics by way of PAW Patrol.

[Hollywood Reporter]

It’s a shame because, theoretically, the workers’ uprising part of “Padre Pio” could have been compelling on its own merits. The debates over the merits of electioneering vs. collective agitation might be familiar but are no less relevant or interesting. […] Unfortunately, few of these dialogue-heavy scenes have any sort of rhythm to them, plodding along from point to point. The more observational scenes, like when the agricultural workers are transporting heavy rocks like a chain gang, fare better, but even those feel slightly monotonous, with Ferrara’s frenzied handheld camera doing too much heavy lifting.

[IndieWire]

It is not easy to say what kind of movie has been shaped in the edit here, and what Padre Pio’s exact role is in the dramatic events that unfold. In fact, he stands apart from these events, locked in his own world of martyred anguish. LaBeouf seems to be making what amounts to a cameo as Pio in recurring interludes that perhaps function as enigmatic commentary on the main action.

[The Guardian]

Shia LaBeouf’s Performance Is… A Lot

“Shut the f--- up and say Christ is Lord!” he repeatedly bellows at a wiry local man – inexplicably played by the actress Asia Argento – who admits to harbouring lustful thoughts about his teenage daughter. It’s the sort of ministry you might expect to hear in a film from the director of King of New York and Bad Lieutenant, but LaBeouf’s all-wailing, all-tooth-gnashing performance comes over as masochistic showboating, while the camera lingers on the bungee lines of saliva dangling from his lips.

[The Telegraph]

Yet, there are just as many [scenes] when LaBeouf merely resembles a walking collection of self-serious tics and one-note gestures. Pio cowering naked in the corner of a room screaming “Help me!”, a sequence which features a close-up of LaBeouf’s tear-stained face as saliva hangs from his mouth, should probably feel less ridiculous.

[IndieWire]

The Language Choices Are Extremely Detrimental To The Film

Ruinously, Ferrara has made his Italian actors perform their dialogue in English: the aim was presumably to make LaBeouf’s performance sound less out of place, but the result is an entire supporting cast visibly wrestling with their natural accents in every scene, and who end up delivering their lines with all the nuance of a text-to-speech app.

[The Telegraph]

Ferrera surrounded LaBeouf with a local cast that struggles with all their English lines, not only killing any authenticity but making what could have been a powerful take on Catholicism and totalitarianism play out like bad community theatre.

[Hollywood Reporter]

There May Be Some Redeeming Aspects To Pio’s Grappling?

More to Ferrara’s taste, and ours, are the scenes dealing with Pio’s spiritual crisis after he arrives in the village and is besieged by visions, fighting his inner demons as he tries to maintain his piety. Language is less of a problem when we see LaBeouf wrestling with different incarnations of Satan in his tiny friar’s quarters — although one scene, where the devil appears as a man dressed lika a Mafioso and speaking with a Bensonhurst accent, is just plain silly.

[Hollywood Reporter]

The Pio scenes, on the other hand, are at the very least more interesting from an auteurist perspective, if only because they neatly fall into Ferrara’s thematic obsessions of Catholic guilt, the various threats of temptation and sin within a cloistered environment, and the fractured relationship between body and mind. […] LaBeouf perversely compels as a man amidst a perma-spiritual crisis, struggling to find salvation by using his mystical powers to give back to the community. His sheer commitment to the role combined with Ferrara’s formal patience injects some emotional potency into a scene where Pio miraculously heals a disabled man on the street.

[IndieWire]

TL;DR

What a weird film it is, with an undeveloped, improvised feel, like a fragment or shard of something else.

[The Guardian]

It’s a dreary cinematic experience.

[Ion Cinema]

In cinematic confession, no number of Hail Marys could make amends for this.

[The Telegraph]

Watch the trailer: