Is 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" premiered its first episode today on Disney Plus. Tatiana Maslany stars as the cousin of the OG Hulk Bruce Banner, and she's a lawyer who can also beat you up without breaking a sweat. The Marvel series so far have ranged from very good to totally disposable junk, so where does this new show lie?

Verdict is: somewhere in the middle, as it's getting a lot of good but not great reviews. Critics got the first handful of episodes, so here's their thoughts on Jennifer Walters' latest adventures.

It's A Dated Rom-Com Mixed With Superhero Tropes And Meta Comedy

While Byrne’s fourth-wall breaks were groundbreaking once — and, for the record, predated Deadpool’s by a not insignificant margin — they have since become a mainstay in comic adaptations and beyond. Finding a more innovative way to use the device decades later could’ve gone a long way towards making this one more remarkable. She-Hulk, Jennifer, and Maslany alike all deserved more of an updated version to play with, and the chance to push more timely boundaries, than Marvel ultimately affords them.

[Variety]

As Jen puts it, speaking to the camera, “God, everybody loves Wong. It’s like giving the show Twitter armor for a week.” A lot of the humor in She-Hulk is in that vein, including mid-credit gags in each episode and a blink-and-you-miss-it acknowledgment of the end of Eternals that some people have been waiting for. The series also finds chuckles in putting a spotlight on deliciously marginal figures from the Marvel canon, including the Wrecking Crew — though unlike in HBO Max’s animated Harley Quinn, these characters are treated only with silliness and not as simultaneously silly and threatening.

[Hollywood Reporter]

Mostly, while watching "She-Hulk" I wanted more fourth-wall-breaking asides from Jen; more commitment to the legal comedy; more glimpses into the everyday humans populating a super-powered world; and more She-Hulk, especially Maslany showing off the extraordinary acting ability we know she has. The half-hour series just doesn't feel like it's enough.

[USA Today]

The CGI Is Questionable And Hard To Ignore

Ahead of the show's release, a lot of the discussion has concerned its CGI. And yes, it’s batty. In its favor, the low resolution previews fans have already seen have stomped expectations into the ground. But the more you watch it within the show, the more you adapt, and the less glaring the poor CGI becomes.

[Roger Ebert]

Speaking of that hulking out, though, it brings to the forefront one of the biggest criticisms from the trailers. The CGI on She-Hulk is as uncanny on the show as in the previews and, at times, it can be distracting. Especially when contrasted against the visual effects on Hulk and Abomination, She-Hulk looks as though she's being filmed through the Facetune app, making her appear oddly smooth and artificial.

[Gamespot]

Then there's She-Hulk’s abysmal CGI. After an onslaught of VFX artists came forward about the poor working conditions at Marvel, Tatiana Maslany defended the show’s visual effects team, saying, “I watch it and it doesn’t feel like a cutscene from a video game.” Not a great bar, there.

[The Daily Beast]

Even if that’s the case, though, it’s still odd to see She-Hulk repeatedly falling face-first into the uncanny valley on her own television show when Marvel had to have known the risks involved with building an entire series around a CGI character whose voice would have to be dubbed in during post-production. Surprisingly, the audio mixing on both She-Hulk and Smart Hulk jumps out even more than the characters’ tendency to read (visually speaking) more cartoonishly than Marvel likely intends.

[The Verge]

Tatiana Maslany Is Incredible

Despite all that, the cast charms, with Maslany at ease in the lead. She’s a natural fit with any costar, particularly Ruffalo, nailing everything from Jen’s sweet impudence to her command of a courtroom. Jen and Bruce tease each other like siblings, and though he quickly exits the show, their relationship carries the pilot. Benedict Wong continues to steal every scene as Wong, now established across multiple films as impeccable comedic relief that never undermines his powers, sorcery, or status.

[IndieWire]

Not a huge surprise here, but Tatiana Maslany navigates both Jen and She-Hulk with ease. Given her history on Orphan Black, where she juggled a wide array of characters, we know that’s more due to her skill than it is the fact that She-Hulk isn’t really an alternate personality (unlike Bruce Banner, she doesn’t has to contend with another hand on the wheel in Hulk form) She-Hulk just comes with all the confidence you’d expect out of a six-foot-seven-inch gamma-powered superhero. (Don’t call her that, of course.)

[IGN]

It's Still Worth Your Time, But It's Not Perfect

Ideally, a show billed as Marvel’s first out-and-out comedy would be notably funnier than, say, Hawkeye. But the self-aware sensibility and Maslany’s performance help both She-Hulk and the series named for her carve their own place within the large and formulaic MCU apparatus.

[Rolling Stone]

If She-Hulk the character feels a lot more likable than She-Hulk: Attorney at Law the show, at least it’s because the series is trying something different. It doesn’t always work, but it would hardly be the first of these shows to take a moment to find the right balance.

[Superhero Hype]

Early reviews are praising, no surprise, Emmy winner Tatiana’s Maslany’s performance as She-Hulk/Jennifer, but also the show’s sense of humor and its ability to effectively break the fourth wall with its comedy, a rarity in the MCU.

[Forbes]

