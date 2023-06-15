Are The First Two Episodes Of Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Worth Watching? Here's What The Reviews Say

Marvel has only had a small handful of Disney Plus shows so far, and they've been hit or miss. "Wandavision" and "Loki" remain the highlights, while other shows have been far more disappointing (does anyone remember "Falcon and the Winter Soldier?").

And while Marvel, or Disney, has decided to scale back on the number of TV shows produced, we finally get our first premiere of 2023 with the Nick Fury-led paranoid spy thriller "Secret Invasion." If you're not up to speed on the years-long storylines going on with Captain Marvel, the Skrulls and the Kree war, S.H.I.E.L.D. and everything else, then you're probably not even be reading this. But for anyone else who is intrigued, here's what critics have to say about the first two episodes they got to watch.

"Secret Invasion" stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Don Cheadle. It hits Disney Plus on June 21, 2023.

The premise

The last time we saw Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was bopping around the universe on a space vacation while his Skrull pal Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) impersonated him back home. But Fury's just come back to Earth, because Talos’s fellow Skrulls have become unsatisfied with Fury's unfulfilled promise from decades ago — finding them a new home, since their original planet is a no-go. Galvanized by a new young leader named Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the Skrulls are mounting an invasion where they have the easy advantage, because they can look like anyone… including even Fury himself.

[Consequence]

"Secret Invasion" kicks off some years after "Avengers: Endgame." Since Thanos was thwarted for good, Fury’s been hard at work building S.A.B.E.R., which for all intents and purposes is basically S.H.I.E.L.D. in space. There's a sense that Fury is hiding, burying his head in the sand rather than tending to his responsibilities on Earth. It's been 30 years since he promised Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the de facto leader of the Skrulls, that he'd help them find a new home after being displaced by the Kree. Fury's no closer to making good on his promise, and it's laid the groundwork for a contentious cold war between the humans and the aliens living in their midst.

[Inverse]

There are metaphors galore

I imagine that 95% of viewers are, like me, anxious to see whether the show will blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the aliens, especially since the Russian setting of this inaugural outing is likely to invite comparisons to the Cold War thrillers of John le Carré. While they were presumably an influence, the current conflict is an elephant in the room the show avoids addressing. The series was, of course, devised and partially shot before the war began, but it doesn't make the first episode's narrative, which explores attempts to stop a Skrull terrorism front called "Americans Against Russia," any less surreal. A throwaway line about how that group's actions have turned the international community against the U.S. to ally with Russia is especially striking. This Earth couldn't be further removed from the planet we're currently living on.

[Looper]

After all, if "Secret Invasion" had any ambitions beyond fulfilling Disney's content demands, the six-episode limited series could speak to plenty of relevant, real-world issues. The primary setting is Russia. Our heroes' greatest fear is a third world war. There are direct parallels to international refugees, foreign relation policies, and military overreach. Even Nick Fury's personal arc — a limping, weary leader of the old guard who can't tell if he'd do more good by stepping aside than hanging around — echoes topical political debates. But considering the MCU worships at the neutral altar of popcorn entertainment, the best it seems reasonable to hope for is that creator Kyle Bradstreet and super-producer Kevin Feige do something meaningful, fun, or affecting within their own rigidly structured narrative.

[IndieWire]

Fury was Marvel's answer to the Bond craze: He was promoted from World War II commando sergeant to the colonel in charge of espionage organization S.H.I.E.L.D. in a 1965 issue of "Strange Tales." He was a white man back then, too, and while it’s been a delight to watch Jackson play the character since "Iron Man" first rolled out 15 years ago, it's an extra treat to see his racial consciousness surface in "Secret Invasion." More than appropriate, too, as much of the Skrulls' experience on Earth involves marginalization and prejudice.

[SF Chronicle]

Samuel L. Jackson is just too good at this, he's the best

At least we have Nick Fury, and of course Samuel L. Jackson is endlessly watchable in the role. The man simply oozes charisma, and it seeps through in every scene, whether he's sparring with Talos or trying to convince his opposite number at M16 (a brilliantly steely Olivia Colman) that he's still got what it takes.

[Evening Standard]

Jackson, in his prime, would have glided past these quibbles. But the actor puts in a fretful and angst-ridden performance. Fair enough: Fury supposedly never recovered from the Thanos "blip" in which he, along with half of humanity, was erased from existence for five years. But Jackson used to bring a raffish pizzaz to even his darker parts. Here, he seems as fed up with the Marvel formula as a growing segment of the audience.

[Telegraph]

However, at the end of the day "Secret Invasion" isn't about G'iah or Sonya or even Talos. Ultimately, it is Jackson’s time to shine as Fury. This is Fury as we have never seen him before, broken and tired, clearly ready for retirement (can someone get this man a cup of tea?). You can see that Jackson relishes being able to peel back new layers to a character he clearly feels at home in, showing us the vulnerable side to his usually ever confident master spy. And so, if this is Fury’s swan song it certainly will be a fitting send-off.

[Games Radar]

The supporting cast is also extremely top notch

The casting of Emilia Clarke as a dangerously intense figure with conflicting impulses toward her own rise to power — the sort of role she played on "Game of Thrones" and was being set up to play by the end of vexed would-be franchise starter "Solo" — is hardly imaginative, but Clarke is good at her job and the kind of actor Marvel is lucky to get. Similarly, Olivia Colman is, to a degree, doing Olivia Colman in her role as MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (one half-expects her to burblingly thank Lady Gaga at the beginning of scenes of her torturing a suspect), but, well, that's being put toward an MI6 agent who tortures suspects. Colman's inherent cheeriness intriguingly coexists alongside, and intensifies, her character's moral ambiguity.

[Variety]

Jackson's supported by a stellar ensemble with the likes of Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Colman turning out incredible work as Talos and Sonya Falsworth, respectively. Talos finds himself with storylines similar to that of Fury, which may end up being even more impactful, as he's an alien trying to make his way in a human world. Farnsworth, on the other hand, is an over-the-top MI6 boss that stops at nothing to get what she wants. It's through Farnsworth that much of that signature Marvel humor comes, though that's also spread out evenly amongst Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Don Cheadle's James Rhodes as well.

[Comic Book]

It's not all bad, though. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is a devilish delight as British spy director Sonya Falsworth. Every time she's on screen, "Secret Invasion" gets a much-needed spark of mischief as Colman seems honestly excited to be naughty in a Marvel show. "Game of Thrones" alum Emilia Clarke plays G'iah, Talos's radicalized daughter who has placed her faith in Gravik. Clarke is able to convey her character's torn loyalties with many a devastating glare. Overall the cast is great, including the yet under-utilized Martin Freeman, Dermot Mulroney, Katie Finneran, and Cobie Smulders.

[Decider]

As one of the MCU's most mature projects to date, "Secret Invasion" is a riveting, tense drama that gifts its actors with weighty material and encourages its audience to look beyond the sheen of superheroism.

[Empire]

A third of the way through the series, though, "Secret Invasion" is less "Cold War" and more Generally Tepid Kerfuffle.

[Hollywood Reporter]

It's still got some distance to go before one can call it a great series, but it shows potential.

[Collider]

